  • February 10, 2020

MCHS mourns loss of Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals CEO and president

Posted: Monday, February 10, 2020 4:19 pm

Medical Center Health System is mourning the loss of John Lauck, president and CEO of Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals.

Lauck died Feb. 7, 2020, due to complications from a tragic bike accident, according to CMN Hospitals, a statement from Medical Center said. He was 64.

“John’s passing is a tremendous loss for our organization,” said Nana Mensah, chair of Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals’ Board of Trustees. “John will be missed by so many. We will be supporting his family and the Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals community during this heartbreaking time.”

John’s family shared the following statement: “As John's family — his wife Alison, his sons Ryan (Leia), Alan (Jhoi), Eric (Kate), and Ethan, along with John's parents, John and Evelyn Lauck, siblings, and other family members — we would like to express our sincere appreciation for the outpouring of love and support our family has received since John's tragic accident. John's life impacted so many of us in remarkable ways, and we are grateful for the expressions of kindness and concern as we have navigated this unspeakably difficult journey.”

Medical Center Hospital is a CMN hospital.

“John Lauck was an incredible leader and will be sorely missed,” said Alison Pradon, executive director of the Medical Center Health System Foundation. “He did so much for Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals and touched many lives throughout North America. We will continue to honor his legacy in the Permian Basin by ensuring every child has access to healthcare. Our deepest sympathies are with his family.”

Lauck's family is asking people to consider donating to CMN Hospitals in John's name in lieu of flowers.

Posted in on Monday, February 10, 2020 4:19 pm.

