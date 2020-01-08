Quick Hits Jan. 8, 2020

  • January 8, 2020

Genesis Conference

Dai Mission Ministries, a Messianic Jewish ministerial alliance, has scheduled the Genesis Conference at sundown around 6 p.m. Friday at the Emet Ha Torah, 1807 E. Seventh St.

This "Erev" Sabbath celebration is to include dancing, music, a presentation from a guest speaker, and a kosher potluck meal (typically called an oneg) at the start of the conference.

There will be prayers for the sick, via oil anointing, mikvahs, and baptisms available as well.  Admission is free but donations are welcome.

The event is open to the public.

Rodeo dance

The SandHills Stock Show and Rodeo has scheduled a dance featuring Chancey Williams and the Younger Brothers Band at 8:30 p.m. Friday at the Ector County Coliseum, Building G.

For tickets or more information, call 366-3951 or email sandhillsrodeo@cableone.net.

BBQ Cook-off

The City of Odessa Parks and Recreation has scheduled the third annual West Texas BBQ Cook-off, sanctioned by IBCA, Jan. 31-Feb. 1 at the Ector County Coliseum, 4201 Andrews Highway.

Set up and on-site registrations begin at noon on Jan. 31.

Categories brisket, chicken and pork spare ribs.

Entry fee is $150.

Prizes include $5,000 payout, $1,000 grand champion, $900 reserve grand champion and top 5 cash payout for each category.

For more information, call 368-3548 or email bbarker@odessa-tx.gov.

Applications to enter can be found online or at the parks office, 1100 W. 42nd St.

Posted in on Wednesday, January 8, 2020 6:30 am.

