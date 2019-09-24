Ector County Commissioners approve tax increase

During a Tuesday meeting Ector County Commissioners approved continuing to pay overtime to patrol deputies and jailers and also set the tax rate for 2020.

Commissioners set the rate at .365000, which is lower than last year’s rate but still amounts to a tax increase due to higher valuations. It will bring in an additional $1.61 million in revenue.

IN OTHER BUSINESS, COMMISSIONERS:

>> Approved a resolution for Safe Place of the Permian Basin and Crisis Center of West Texas recognizing that October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month.

>> Approved purchasing a generator for early voting and Election Day in case of a power outage for the elections for the Elections Department.

>>Approved sheriff and constable fees for 2020 that will begin Oct. 1, 2019.

>>Approved four-way lighted stop signs to be installed at 16th Street and Knox Avenue, and at Knox Avenue and Third Street; speed limit signs at Sooner Avenue from 10th Street to Mockingbird Lane.

AWARDS OF BIDS AND PROPOSAL

>>Approved purchasing of a new truck with Pothole Patcher.

>>Approved the purchase of Tahoes; budget amendment to the equipment services fund, motor vehicle equipment for $187,000; to insurance settlements for $111,000, and to miscellaneous revenue for $76,000.

CONTRACTS/AGREEMENTS/GRANTS

>>Approved any necessary action regarding the AIA change order #1, for the coliseum horse stall barn.

>>Approved AIA certificate #1, substantial completion of Area #3, for the jail additions and renovations project.

>>Approved a warranty deed for the Oncor utility easement for the new horse stall barn at the Ector County Coliseum.

>>Approved a professional services agreement between Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center (TTUHSC) and Ector County Detention Center (ECDC) to provide licensed professional healthcare and psychiatry.

>>Approved a policy of payment of overtime for eligible non-exempt law enforcement officers of the Sheriff’s Department.