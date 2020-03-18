Local businesses prepare for possible slow down

Navigating a worldwide pandemic is a scenario that Joel Contreras and Chef Alejandro Barrientos never thought they would have to prepare for as restaurateurs.

However, many locally owned businesses are having internal talks about a contingency plan if patrons aren’t allowed inside their buildings due to the coronavirus.

At 3 p.m. Wednesday afternoon, Mayor David Turner signed the disaster declaration into effect which would limit the all indoor and outdoor public and private gatherings to 50 people effective immediately. The disaster declaration would go into effect for seven days with the potential for extension.

Contreras, who owns Mamasitas Mexican Grill on Maple Avenue and the two La Burreria locations in Odessa, said on Tuesday morning that he and his 60 employees are focusing on day-to-day operations.

Sherry Maruska, who serves as an accountant for Mamasitas and the two La Burrerias, said if all three locations have to move to drive-thru only that it is only be feasible for a short period of time.

“This restaurant is family owned and family funded,” she said. “If (the government) shuts down the restaurants and don’t allow us to open, there are many (family-owned restaurants) that won’t make it through this.”

Barrientos said he believes the coronavirus will shape the restaurant industry for years to come. He spoke to the Odessa American during Tuesday’s lunch rush and said he, his wife and the entire staff have spoken about their contingency plan.

Barrientos said his staff, which includes adults and high school students, has been given a choice to either work or stay at home. He said he had three employees decide to stay at home and he explained that they didn’t quit and they weren’t fired. He said all three will have job once the coronavirus pandemic subsides.

“It’s going to change the whole way we see restaurants and fine dining,” Barrientos said. “Restaurants operate in thin margins. Pennies and cents make a huge difference to us and how we treat our employees and how we have employees.”

On Tuesday morning, Odessa Chamber of Commerce emailed a survey asking businesses if they are going to close due to the coronavirus.

Renee Earls, the president and CEO of the Odessa Chamber of Commerce, said on Tuesday afternoon the chamber is also looking to send out an additional survey for restaurants in the community. Earls said on Wednesday there are around 4,000 small businesses in Odessa. She said the reason why the chamber of commerce sent out those surveys is to keep an active list of current closing or delays.

“One of the things that we know about some small businesses is they may not have a marketing person to put out social media posts and update the public on things,” Earls said. “We may have businesses that don’t have a human resources department that specific to only HR issues. … We are trying to get information together as quickly as we can to put it out for our businesses. We are the resource for business and we want to be able to provide good information.”

All three locations Contreras owns have drive-thru windows.

Yet, he explained there will be a big financial impact as he said the 20 tables inside Mamasitas are turned around several times a day. Contreras knows the amount of turnaround wouldn’t happen in a drive-thru line.

“This is going to take an impact on our bottom line, especially for (Mamasitas), because it’s not known for having a drive thru,” Contreras said.

Barrientos said the drive-thru window at Curb Side Bistro’s location on Andrews Highway will be utilized more efficiently if patrons aren’t allowed to be seated inside the restaurant. Alejandro is also pushing his ordering app.

The brick and mortar location of Curb Side Bistro can seat about 60 guests inside, but Barrientos said he can take out tables if needed to accommodate a partial shutdown. He said his business abides by the current guidelines and will continue to do so as the criteria changes from hour-to-hour, day-to-day and week-to-week.

“As a chef and in the restaurant world, there are things you calculate,” Barrientos said. “…You can adjust the things that you can control. There are things that aren’t in plans whatsoever.”

Contreras said Mamasitas employs 30 people and he said that number would likely be cut to 10 if the dining room wasn’t able to be open. Maruska also explained they wouldn’t be able to sell alcohol through the drive-thru window.

As of Tuesday afternoon, there wasn’t a confirmed case of the coronavirus in Ector County.

Cities with confirmed cases have issued partial shutdowns, have limited restaurants to drive-thru only or have been closed completely.

During a press conference on Monday, President Donald Trump said that his administration is recommending all Americans avoid gatherings in groups of more than people, avoid eating and drinking at bars, restaurants and public food courts.

“It affects everybody, not just me,” Contreras said. “It affects my employees and our families.”