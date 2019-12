Grinch-Mas Party

Cricket Wireless, 4200 Andrews Highway, has scheduled a Grinch-Mas Party benefiting The Crisis Center of West Texas from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday.

There will be food trucks, free face painting and free pictures with Santa, the Grinch and more.

Risas y Sonrisas has partnered with the Crisis Center for a baby donation drive.

Donations for baby items will also be accepted, such as wipes, diapers, blankets, soap and shampoo.

