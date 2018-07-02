  • July 2, 2018

Celebrate the Fourth in Fort Stockon - Odessa American

Celebrate the Fourth in Fort Stockon

Posted: Monday, July 2, 2018 1:00 am

Celebrate the Fourth in Fort Stockon

The Fort Stockton Chamber of Commerce has scheduled the annual Fourth of July celebration Tuesday and Wednesday at James Rooney Memorial Park, 401 Spring Drive, Fort Stockton.
  • Tuesday: 9 p.m. to midnight, Dance to Electric Cowboy and Grupo Vida.
  • Wednesday: 8:30 a.m., Paisano Powder Run; 10 a.m., opening ceremony; DJ Tristian Barragan; 10:30 a.m., Miss Sparkler Pageant (newborn to 2 years); 11 a.m., Miss Firecracker Pageant (ages 3-4); 11:30 a.m., three legged race contest for parents and kids; 11:45 a.m., hot dog eating contest; noon, bingo, Fort Stockton Pioneer Patriotic Dog contest; 12:30 p.m., Miss Stars ‘N Stripes Pageant (ages 5-6); 1 p.m., watermelon eating contest; 2 p.m., water balloon contest; 2:30 p.m., Miss Liberty Pageant (ages 7-8); 3 p.m., sack races for kids; 3:45 p.m., ice cream eating contest; 4:30 p.m., Miss Independence Pageant (ages 9-10); 5 p.m., dizzy bat race; 6:30 p.m., Miss Fourth of July Pageant (ages 11-14); 7 p.m., karate demo; 8 p.m., pageant winners announced; fireworks.

Posted in on Monday, July 2, 2018 1:00 am.

