Regional Needs Assessment shows high alcohol use

The youth prevention programs are going to be teaching new curriculum in Ector and Midland counties. The coalition programs, H2i and the Midland Coalition have combined so they are now the Midessa Community Alliance Coalition and it is going to serve both counties, Region 9 Prevention Resource Center Program Director Kayla Doubrava said.

“(The) scope of our program is also changing. We used to go out in the community all the time and just go to every meeting that we could and do every presentation that we could, no matter what it was. But now the state has really defined us as more of a support for the other programs and so we’re here to provide trainings for them, provide resources for them and be their support and then also work with stakeholders in the community that can give data to us …,” Doubrava said.

San Angelo now has a coalition called the Alcohol and Drug Abuse Council of the Concho Valley. Doubrava said that is the first time they have gotten one of those.

The Prevention Resource Center supports prevention providers within the Permian Basin Regional Council on Alcohol & Drug Abuse, the youth programs and the coalitions. PBRCADA covers Region 9, which includes 30 West Texas counties.

“It’s our job to support them so giving them the data that they need. Whatever kind of information they need, it’s up to us to get that for them. We write our regional needs assessment, but also make sure that they get the trainings they need to provide services …,” Doubrava said.

The Regional Needs Assessment is issued every July and a hard copy is available in September. The agency’s website said the Regional Needs Assessment is created by each Prevention Resource Center in Texas, in conjunction with the Texas Department of State Health Services every year. Data compiled for the report is gathered to provide the state, agencies and organizations, and the community at-large with a comprehensive view of information about the trends, outcomes, and consequences associated with alcohol, tobacco, and other drug use in the region.

Schools can still contact the agency for presentations and each program has a different focus.

“We can still do presentations as well,” Doubrava said. “… We’re here to answer questions. If we can’t do it, we can pass it on to whoever can.”

The executive summary of the Regional Needs Assessment says consumption of drugs, including alcohol, starts at a younger age compared to youth across the state.

Alcohol is still the most commonly used drug among youth in Region 9, followed by tobacco, marijuana and prescription drug misuse.

“This is only partially reflected by student perception of harm, which ranks electronic vapor products as the least dangerous substance use followed by marijuana use, alcohol use, tobacco use and prescription misuse …,” the needs assessment said.

Although alcohol violations have “increased dramatically” in schools across Region 9, its use is found more outside of school.

In school settings, marijuana, tobacco and electronic vapor products like JUULs and prescription drugs are seen more often, especially Xanax, the report said.

The needs assessment said alcohol is still a “glaring issue” among adults in Region 9. Odessa and Midland are the top two cities in Texas for drunk driving deaths.

“Additionally, at any one time there are approximately 353 people incarcerated for a DWI charge. Furthermore, every county in Region 9 (with sufficient data) has higher alcohol-induced crude rates than that of the state. There were more than two DUI crashes every day in region 9 in the year 2017,” the assessment said.

Doubrava said crude rates are not adjusted.

Doubrava noted that alcohol is an issue in every age group and vaping is on the rise.

“We wrote about that last year even, but we got requests to hear more about it this year, too. They told us that our special topic this year needed to be vaping, so we wrote about that just because it’s so widespread and common and misunderstood,” she said.

“We talked about how parents in general may be unaware of how accessible different drugs are and also how dangerous some of them can be …,” Doubrava said.

Region 9 has the lowest perception of harm for marijuana in the state and parents share that.

“… If we can increase that perception of harm then we can likely decrease the rate of consumption. That’s some of the takeaways our other programs can take with them, like what areas do they need to focus on. If we can increase perception of harm the affects of these drugs on people, how they work and what they do, especially at the youth stage how vulnerable their brains are and then it goes into behavioral health as well,” Doubrava said.

The effects of vaping might not be known for a while and she noted there is still a lot of research to be done.

“But one thing’s for sure, it’s not healthy for you. They’re seeing preliminary studies; they’re seeing all different kind of things. It may lead to this and it may lead to that. How it does affect their brain at such a young age? Youth who are vaping are now six times more likely to transition into using traditional cigarettes than someone who doesn’t vape. Then also of course vaping illegal drugs and things like that besides tobacco, or even tobacco-free liquids, there’s still a lot of research to be done but it’s definitely not good,” Doubrava said.

On the subject of opioids, Doubrava said there is a study from 2017 that shows Odessa is 15th in the nation for opioid abuse. But she said there are a few gaps in that study. That’s for people who are prescribed opioids.

“It’s also hard to gage exactly how big of an issue we have,” she said.