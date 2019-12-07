Quick Hit Dec. 7

Christmas Tour of Homes

The Odessa Board of Realtors will present Christmas Tour of Homes from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday.

In 1993, members of the Odessa Board of Realtors organized the first Christmas Tour of Homes as a fundraiser to generate scholarships. Since its beginning, the Christmas Tour of Homes has generated more than $200,000 that the Odessa Board of Realtors has donated to a scholarship fund at Odessa College and an endowment for The University of Texas Permian Basin.

This year’s goal is to raise $25,000 in scholarship funds.

Tickets are $10 each.

ON THE NET

>> odessachristmastour.com