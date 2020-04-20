Nurse tests positive

“We have gone back and done some research on any patient exposure and anybody that nurse came in contact with. We are going to notify them that if they’re having symptoms to follow up with their primary care physician,” he said.

Tippin said that MCH has 37 positives, 329 negatives and 177 pending including Madison Medical Resort employees. MCH has conducted a total of 543 tests. Tippin said that there are three confirmed positives in the hospital and 17 pending persons under investigation.

MCH Chief Nursing Officer Christin Timmons said that they’ve tested 169 Madison Medical Resort employees and have received 27 negatives back. A resident at the nursing facility tested positive last week.

“We are keeping up with the nursing home leadership daily in regards to anybody else they have contacted to come into the clinic to be tested,” she said.

Odessa Regional Medical Center President Stacey Brown said that including the Madison Medical Resort numbers, they have tested 242 people and have 12 positives, 166 negatives and 64 pending. She added that ORMC tested 98 Madison Medical Resort residents and received 38 negative results back while still waiting for the other 60. ORMC has one person under investigation in the hospital, she said.

While MCH is still awaiting the arrival of rapid test kits, ORMC Chief Medical Officer Dr. Rohith Saravanan said that they received one test kit from the state after projecting they would receive two. One test kit contains 24 tests, Saravanan said, but two of those are for quality control so that leaves ORMC with 22 rapid tests.

“That does not add a whole lot,” he said, “It might be just enough for the patients that we are admitting to the hospital, even then we don’t know when we’ll get new ones in.”

Saravanan said that from previous weeks, Ector County’s numbers of positive cases have been doubling.

“We’re in the part of the curve where our curve is still on the rise.” He said. “We have to be very mindful of when we talk about reopening. The President has talked about it. Our Governor has talked about it, but regional specific strategy is very important.”

During a Monday Facebook live Odessa Mayor David Turner said he wants to open up businesses sooner than the governor wants. He did say rules would need to be in place to make sure “we are not spreading coronavirus.”

County commissioner Eddy Shelton said that he will be the new Emergency Operations Center and Ector County Health Department public information officer following a rocky last week with health department officials and another county commissioner during the daily briefings conducted by Zoom with hospital officials and the media.

Shelton said that Ector County has 60 positive cases, 612 negatives, 223 pending, and that there have been 895 tests in Ector County. He added that there have been 28 recovered and four deaths. There have been five deaths in Ector County hospitals, but one of the deaths was not a resident of Ector County and the health department only records Ector County residents.

OTHER COVID NEWS

Lincoln Tower retirement home in Odessa sent out letters to their residents saying that they, “Currently have a resident or associate that is being tested for COVID-19.” When hospital and county officials were asked if they knew about a patient from Lincoln Tower, they said they did not, but would look into it. A Lincoln Tower representative said that that they do have a plan in place, but that information should come from the general manager and the corporate office. Neither returned phone calls.

Regarding the three children in Ector County who tested positive for COVID-19 last week after their grandmother’s exposure, Shelton said that the mother of those children had also tested positive and the 13-year-old daughter was referred to a hospital.

Shelton said that there have been two COVID-19 clusters at doctor’s offices in Ector County, but said that he was told by the health department not to release the names of those offices. When asked why health department and EOC officials were not attending the Zoom call, he said it’s, “A team effort.”

Shelton said that the media would need to go through the city to release the virtual COVID-19 cluster map of the county because the EOC used the city’s Geographic Information System for mapping.

After the hospital briefing, the City Public Information Officer Devin Sanchez initially said she would send the map but later said she was instructed to send the map to Shelton so he could send it to numerous media outlets many of whom had been requesting the map for more than a week.

The map was eventually sent to the OA but doesn’t have a legend or street names. Other areas of the state and country have provided street level maps of coronavirus cases.