Quick Hits Oct. 15

Odessa Fire Rescue, Odessa Police Department, The Odessa East Rotary Club, Medical Center Hospital Trauma Service Outreach and the Texas J Regional Advisory Council are offering free Stop the Bleed and Basic CPR classes Oct. 16 and Oct. 28 at the following times and locations.

Wednesday: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the OPD classroom.

Oct. 28: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at OFR Central Station Classroom.

Stop the Bleed is a national awareness campaign and call-to-action. Stop the Bleed is intended to cultivate grassroots efforts that encourage bystanders to become trained, equipped, and empowered to help in a bleeding emergency before professional help arrives.

Light refreshments will be provided.

Participants will not receive a certification in CPR. This is for CPR demonstration and skills practice only.

For more information, call Feliz Abalos at 333-3614.

Go online to register.

Odessa College Choir to perform Fall Classics Concert this Friday

Fall Classics set

The Odessa College Choir, conducted by Juan Hernandez, will present their annual Fall Classics Choir Concert at 7 p.m. Friday at the Jack Rodgers Fine Arts Auditorium.

The concert, titled Orient, will feature music from the Eastern Orthodox Rite traditions. Admission is free.

Public Meeting

The Senate Select Committee on Mass Violence Prevention & Community Safety has scheduled a public meeting from 2 p.m. to 10 p.m. Thursday at Odessa College, Deaderick Hall, 201 W. University Blvd.

Learn firsthand, the personal, family, and community impact of mass shootings in Texas by hearing from victims of mass violence in Dallas, Santa Fe, Sutherland Springs, El Paso, and Odessa/Midland.

Community members wishing to testify will be given an opportunity to be heard. Limit is 3 minutes per person. Register when you first arrive if you want to speak.

Those wishing to submit written testimony, submit 20 copies with your name on each copy to the committee during the hearing. The committee will keep public testimony open until at least 7 p.m. to ensure all persons have an opportunity to testify after normal business hours. Each member of the public wishing to testify will be given an opportunity to be heard.

Persons with disabilities who plan to attend and who may need assistance, such as a sign language interpreter or personal assistive listening devices, are requested to contactt the Senate Coordinator at 512-463-0070, 72 hours prior to the meeting so appropriate arrangements can be made.

You may use this link to follow the hearing live: https://youtu.be/gXInJVLYKOw.

Go online for more information.

Tex-Mex Fiesta

The Young Professionals of Odessa has scheduled Tex-Mex Fiesta in support of the Crisis Center of West Texas from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday at the MCM Grandë FunDome Hotel, 6201 E. Business I-20.

Door and cash bar starts at 6 p.m.

Dinner and entertainment starts at 7 p.m. Love To Dance Studio teams will provide dance performances.

Festive attire is welcomed. Sponsor tables are available.

General admission is $50.

For table or more information, call 332-9111.

Pumpkin Patch fundraiser

Belmont Baptist Church, 1200 W. Eighth St., has scheduled a Pumpkin Patch fundraiser event from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday, Oct. 21-26, 28-31, excluding Sundays.

There will be a variety of sizes and colors of pumpkins in this year’s patch as well as decorative gourds.

There will also be a free opportunity for photos in the patch.

