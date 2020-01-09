  • January 9, 2020

Quick Hits Jan. 9, 2020 - Odessa American: Local News

Quick Hits Jan. 9, 2020

Posted: Thursday, January 9, 2020 6:30 am

Odessa American

Voter certificates mailed

New voter certificates have been mailed in Ector County and the new certificates are orange and white.

Voter certificates for a person who no longer lives at that address or for a person who is deceased should have “deceased” or “moved” across the front of the card and be mailed back to the Elections Office.

However, if there are corrections made, the card must be mailed in an envelope.

If there is incorrect information on a card, write the correct information on the back of the card, sign it, and put it in an envelope and return it to the Elections Office. The address is on the front of the certificate in the top left hand corner.

Changing an address at the post office does not apply to your voter certificate.

Those who have not received a certificate should call the Elections Office at 432-498-4030.

Go online for additional voter information.

ON THE NET

>> sos.state.tx.us

 

Livestock Show & Dance

The Fort Stockton Convention & Visitor's Bureau has scheduled a Livestock Show & Dance Friday and Saturday at the Pecos County Coliseum, Fort Stockton.

The Stock Show and the Robert Weyerts Memorial Goat Roping is set for 9 a.m. Friday.

Premium sale starts at 1 p.m. Saturday.

 Doors open for the dance at 6 p.m. Featured entertainment will be presented by Cory Morrow, Jake Ward and the Whiskey Brothers. BYOB.

For stock show information, call 432-290-4223.

For dance information, call 432-290-0540, 290-3496 or 361-235-1371.

ON THE NET

>> tinyurl.com/ygpblf4h

 

YPO kickoff mixer

The Young Professionals of Odessa will have their 2020 Kick Off Mixer from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Jan. 16 at the Ellen Noël Art Museum.

It is free to everyone 21 to 40 who lives or works in Odessa. Free drinks and food will be available.

ON THE NET

>> ypodessa.org

Posted in on Thursday, January 9, 2020 6:30 am.

