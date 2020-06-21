A happy first Father’s Day

This will be Ryan and Erin Franklin’s first Father’s Day.

The couple just had their first baby, Robin Lee Franklin, two months ago. The baby was born at Medical Center Hospital.

“It’s exciting,” Ryan said. “I didn’t know what it would be like … My wife and I tried for a while, so I think we were ready. It was an awesome experience. I didn’t know I could love something so much until I (held) her the first time.”

The Franklins celebrated three years of marriage June 17, but Erin said they have been together for 10 years.

“… It’s been a fun ride so far,” said Ryan, who is a sales representative for Standard Sales.

Ryan said the three of them will hang out with family Sunday, cook out and relax. This is the first grandchild for Ryan and Erin’s parents, so Ryan said Robin is being “spoiled for sure.”

Ryan and Erin have younger siblings, but they don’t have children yet.

A less pleasant aspect of becoming new parents was having Robin during the COVID-19 pandemic. But everything went well.

“Medical Center did great. We went in there at 8 o’clock on a Friday night and we were leaving there Sunday a little after lunch. (The) baby was healthy, my wife was healthy, so we were blessed,” Ryan said.

The Franklins have been limiting their interactions with people.

“We take precautions, too, at work. Most of the places that I have to visit, my accounts, they make us wear the masks and most places check my temperature when I walk in,” Ryan said.

Erin said it’s been exciting to see Ryan become a dad.

“We’ve been together for almost 10 years,” she said. “It’s definitely my favorite growth period … for me just to watch him grow into being a father. It’s been really neat. I’ve seen a side of him I didn’t know existed before.”

Erin said having Robin during the pandemic was scary at first.

“… I felt like there was just a lot of information coming in and we didn’t know what was true and what we really needed to worry about, but when we went in to have her we just said a prayer and said it’s really all we can do and just hope it would be a good experience,” Erin said.

And it was.

“Medical Center was great and our doctor was phenomenal and so we really had a really great experience, considering everything going on. It’s kind of been hard for me sitting at home all day, every day but we’ve gotten used to it,” Erin said.

Erin and Robin have logged some quality bonding time, though.

“I’m taking advantage of it. I’ve heard that the baby snuggles go by too fast, so I’m getting all of it in right now.”

Erin is a kindergarten teacher at Reagan Elementary School.

She said she has 24 students she considered her babies, but now she has Robin.

“… Having one of our own, it’s completely different,” Erin said.

