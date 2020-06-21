  • June 21, 2020

A happy first Father’s Day - Odessa American: Local News

e-Edition Subscribe

A happy first Father’s Day

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

  • Happy Father's Day

    Ben Powell

    Ryan Franklin holds his daughter, 2-month-old Robin Lee Franklin outside of his home Friday evening. For new father, Franklin and his wife Erin, who both went to Permian High School, Fathers day will be an extra special day for the family.

More Information

Posted: Sunday, June 21, 2020 5:30 am

A happy first Father’s Day By Ruth Campbell rcampbell@oaoa.com Odessa American

This will be Ryan and Erin Franklin’s first Father’s Day.

The couple just had their first baby, Robin Lee Franklin, two months ago. The baby was born at Medical Center Hospital.

“It’s exciting,” Ryan said. “I didn’t know what it would be like … My wife and I tried for a while, so I think we were ready. It was an awesome experience. I didn’t know I could love something so much until I (held) her the first time.”

The Franklins celebrated three years of marriage June 17, but Erin said they have been together for 10 years.

“… It’s been a fun ride so far,” said Ryan, who is a sales representative for Standard Sales.

Ryan said the three of them will hang out with family Sunday, cook out and relax. This is the first grandchild for Ryan and Erin’s parents, so Ryan said Robin is being “spoiled for sure.”

Ryan and Erin have younger siblings, but they don’t have children yet.

A less pleasant aspect of becoming new parents was having Robin during the COVID-19 pandemic. But everything went well.

“Medical Center did great. We went in there at 8 o’clock on a Friday night and we were leaving there Sunday a little after lunch. (The) baby was healthy, my wife was healthy, so we were blessed,” Ryan said.

The Franklins have been limiting their interactions with people.

“We take precautions, too, at work. Most of the places that I have to visit, my accounts, they make us wear the masks and most places check my temperature when I walk in,” Ryan said.

Erin said it’s been exciting to see Ryan become a dad.

“We’ve been together for almost 10 years,” she said. “It’s definitely my favorite growth period … for me just to watch him grow into being a father. It’s been really neat. I’ve seen a side of him I didn’t know existed before.”

Erin said having Robin during the pandemic was scary at first.

“… I felt like there was just a lot of information coming in and we didn’t know what was true and what we really needed to worry about, but when we went in to have her we just said a prayer and said it’s really all we can do and just hope it would be a good experience,” Erin said.

And it was.

“Medical Center was great and our doctor was phenomenal and so we really had a really great experience, considering everything going on. It’s kind of been hard for me sitting at home all day, every day but we’ve gotten used to it,” Erin said.

Erin and Robin have logged some quality bonding time, though.

“I’m taking advantage of it. I’ve heard that the baby snuggles go by too fast, so I’m getting all of it in right now.”

Erin is a kindergarten teacher at Reagan Elementary School.

She said she has 24 students she considered her babies, but now she has Robin.

“… Having one of our own, it’s completely different,” Erin said.

The website Timeanddate.com says, “Father’s Day in the United States is on the third Sunday of June. It celebrates the contribution that fathers and father figures make for their children’s lives. Its origins may lie in a memorial service held for a large group of men, many of them fathers, who were killed in a mining accident in Monongah, West Virginia in 1907.”

Ruth Campbell covers education for the Odessa American. Reach her at 432-333-7765 or rcampbell@oaoa.com

Posted in on Sunday, June 21, 2020 5:30 am. | Tags: , , , , , , , , ,

Odessa, TX

Current Conditions

weather
Clear
73°
Humidity: 73%
Winds: S at 11mph
Feels Like: 73°

Your Extended Forecast

Tomorrow

weather
High 104°/Low 74°
Sunny. Highs 102 to 106F and lows in the mid 70s.

monday

weather
High 108°/Low 72°
A few clouds. Highs 106 to 110F and lows in the low 70s.

tuesday

weather
High 92°/Low 68°
Partly cloudy. Highs in the low 90s and lows in the upper 60s.
Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




MyOAOA

  • ALL-ACCESS: Subscribe to our e-edition and premium website at myoaoa.com.
    You can read your daily newspaper without taking a walk to the driveway.
    Look back at yesterday's newspaper, or issues from months ago with our archive feature.
    Call circulation at 432-337-7314 to sign up today.

© Copyright 2020, Odessa American, Odessa, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]