Crisis Center benefits from Angel Tree

The big tree in the Mamacita’s foyer looks like a normal, everyday, festive Christmas tree you might find in a living room, except that among bright ornaments you will see red and green cards from the West Texas Crisis Center hanging on the branches.

Each of the 400 cards on this “Angel Tree” is, appropriately, shaped like an angel and contains some information of the person who will be receiving the gift: shoe sizes, shirt sizes, and more, as well as a wish list for each recipient can all be found on the cards, which are taken home to help with the shopping. The cards are later returned, attached to wrapped gifts that will be given to the person associated with it.

Located on Grant Avenue, the West Texas Crisis Center is an organization that helps victims of domestic abuse find shelter and stability. To learn more about the Crisis Center and the services they offer, visit ccwtx.org.

Mamacita’s has been accepting Christmastime donations for the Crisis Center for about 7 years now. It all started when an employee at the time was staying at the Crisis Center, and the owners of Mamacita’s, Joel and Noemi Contreras, decided to get involved.

“They believe that if you’ve been blessed, you should use your blessings to bless others,” said Maria Vargas, one of the managers at Mamacita’s. “That’s just the kind of people they are.”

In the time since, the Angel Tree has become a seasonal highlight for everyone who frequents the restaurant.

“Everybody here enjoys it, even the customers,” said Vargas. “Some years, people start asking about the Angel Tree even before Thanksgiving!”

This year the gifts started pouring in quickly, and the floor of the restaurant is now crowded with presents of every shape and size.

Each present will make its way to the Crisis Center to give a special touch to the holiday for its intended gift-opener. “General donations are great, but the Angel Tree really helps the gifts be individualized. When someone is going through a traumatic time, that can really help normalize the situation for them,” said Lorie Dunnam, executive director of the Crisis Center.

Donations are always welcome to be received year-round at the Crisis Center administration building, and their consistent needs include hygiene supplies, diapers, baby wipes, and baby formula.

The West Texas Crisis Center has a 24/7 hotline that can be reached at 1-866-627-4747.