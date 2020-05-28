The Silver Spur Gun & Blade Show has been scheduled from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. June 27 and from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. June 28 at the Midland County Horseshoe, 2514 Arena Trail, Midland.

Admission is $7 for adults and free for 12 and under. One dollar off NRA/TSRA or military with ID. All law enforcement get in free with their badge. Only 1 discount/special can be used at a time. Two day pass is $12.