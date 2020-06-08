Wonder Girls camp goes virtual

The Crisis Center of West Texas will continue to put on its annual Wonder Girls STEM summer camp but it will be online due to the pandemic and social distancing guidelines.

In the past, the in-person camp of STEM, arts and empowerment for girls across West Texas would be held over a week but this year, Crisis Center services director Elizabeth Teixeira said they will spreading the virtual camp throughout the month of July with online events being offered on Wednesdays each week.

This year’s STEM camp will be held each Wednesday in July, from the 1st through the 29th.

The camp is in its fourth year and is held for girls who will be entering grades 5-8 this fall.

“Previously, we’ve hosted the week-long day camp in Odessa with the local colleges and because of restrictions and safety, we’ve decided to take that online,” Teixeira said. “Instead of a five-day summer camp experience, we’re releasing camp content, via video on each Wednesday in July. It’ll be one day worth of content each week that the wonder girls can go through at their own pace. Any needed materials for those videos, we’ll be distributing to the girls participating the week before camps.”

Those who sign up for the camp will get a link to each week’s videos.

“Those videos will be two workshops on science, technology, engineering or math topics. There’ll be a video with fitness,” Teixeira said. “There’ll be a video on a creative project and a couple about being empowered as a girl, whether that’s exploration in a career path or information on healthy relationships. All of that will be available by video and they can go through that content at their own pace. The next Wednesday, there’ll be a new set of videos.”

In the past, Teixeira said they usually had 60 participants but with this year’s camp being held online, they are hopeful of having more.

“Because we’re able to have a larger geographic region, and because people won’t have to travel and we’re offering everything online, we’re opening it up and we have funding to provide materials to 75 participants this year.”

At the moment, 35 have signed up with registration opening up less than a week ago, according to Teixeira.

“We serve a nine county region at crisis center,” Teixeira said. “From Ector County all the way to Winkler County. So we’re hoping that some students in those counties that are further away who usually can’t travel to Odessa for the camp can still engage in the camp this year.”

Applications are due by June 19 at 6 p.m.

The Crisis Center of West Texas began resuming limited in-person services this week but on an appointment-only basis.

Even though the administrative office remains closed to walk-ins, those seeking counseling, case management and other meetings with the Crisis Center Staff can request face-to-face services.

“If someone has never gotten service from us before, they can still make that appointment by calling our 24/7 hotline,” Teixeira said. “But if someone is already working with a counselor or case manager, they can meet face-to-face by appointment or call their counselor or case manager to set that up.”

