  • March 28, 2020

MCH agrees to accept pediatric patients from ORMC - Odessa American: Local News

MCH agrees to accept pediatric patients from ORMC

Posted: Saturday, March 28, 2020 6:31 pm

As health care partners in the Permian Basin, Medical Center Hospital and Odessa Regional Medical Center feel it’s very important to support and help one another during the COVID-19 crisis.

As a result, ORMC has temporarily closed its Pediatric Unit to create greater capacity and allow for the treatment of any COVID-19 patients. ORMC will direct all pediatric admissions to MCH, making them the primary source for pediatric care in the Permian Basin. This does not impact ORMC’s Maternity, Newborn Nursery or Neonatal Intensive Care Service lines. ORMC’s Pediatric Unit will re-open once the COVID-19 situation has subsided, a news release said.

All pediatric patients seen by MCH staff are treated with the highest quality of care. The Samantha Canady Center for Pediatric Care on the 5th floor of MCH has 14 rooms with 19 total beds. That includes two intermediate pediatric care rooms with telemedicine capability. It is located on a separate floor from MCH’s current COVID-19 isolation units on the 4th and 7th floors.

Posted in on Saturday, March 28, 2020 6:31 pm. | Tags: , , ,

