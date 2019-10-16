  • October 16, 2019

Quick Hits Oct. 16 - Odessa American: Local News

Quick Hits Oct. 16

Posted: Wednesday, October 16, 2019 6:30 am

Odessa American

Program and concert

The Ector County Independent School District Fine Arts has scheduled the following events for Thursday.

Hays Elementary fifth grade program: 6 p.m. at Hays, 1101 E. Monahans St.

Westside Orchestra Concert: 7 p.m. at the Odessa High School Fieldhouse, 1301 Dotsy Ave.

Admission is free to both events.

For more information, email Michael.Hawley@ectorcountyisd.org.

 

 

Town Hall

Congressional District 23 candidate Raul Reyes has scheduled a Town Hall meeting from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Thursday at the Winkler County Community Center, Kermit.

Reyes will present his plan & vision and engage in a Q&A session.

ON THE NET

>> tinyurl.com/y4klmkmo

 

Annual banquet

Odessa Hispanic Chamber of Commerce has scheduled the annual banquet from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Thursday at the MCM Grande FunDome Hotel, 6201 E. Business I-20.

Sponsor tables are available.

For tables or information, call Arnulfo Martinez at 956-459-2679 or Ben Quiroz at 413-1603.

 

Transportation plan workshops

The Permian Basin Metropolitan Planning Organization will complete the development of its new 25-year regional Metropolitan Transportation Plan with public workshops throughout the Odessa/Midland area.

The workshops are scheduled as follows.

Thursday: 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., Holiday Inn Express & Suites, 1800 S. Highway 385.

Oct. 29: 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., Hispanic Culture Center, 1311 W. Wadley Ave., Midland.

Nov. 5: 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., Permian Basin MPO, 9601 Wright Drive, Midland.

The Forward 45 MTP reflects the community’s vision for long-term community growth supported by a wide variety of regional transportation system investment priorities.

Participants at these workshops will be given the opportunity to share their vision for the community and its transportation future. Feel free to bring questions about projects that you are interested in or to get help and insight on issues from the presenters. Discuss how agencies, local governments, and the private sector can work collaboratively to improve the Odessa Midland area.

For more information, call -617-0129.

ON THE NET

>> permianbasinmpo.com

>> FROM STAFF REPORTS

