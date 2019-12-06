  • December 6, 2019

Volunteers needed to pack stew bags - Odessa American: Local News

e-Edition Subscribe

Volunteers needed to pack stew bags

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size
If You Go
  • What: West Texas Food Bank volunteer opportunity.
  • When: 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesday.
  • Where: West Texas Food Bank Odessa facility, 744 S. Pagewood Ave.
  • Call: 432-580-6333 for more information.
More Information

Posted: Friday, December 6, 2019 2:02 pm

Volunteers needed to pack stew bags By Nathaniel Miller oanews@oaoa.com Odessa American

Craig Stoker said officials with the West Texas Food Bank did not expect their stew bags to be so popular.

For their first distribution in November, Stoker, communications director for the food bank, said the organization handed out 1,300 stew bags, totaling 26,000 pounds of food. The bags are an assortment of fresh vegetables packaged together in a carry bag along with instructions on ways to utilize the food.

Because the bags allow the food bank to distribute more fresh food items to the public, Stoker said this month’s goal was double what they did in November.

“Since they were such a hit … we wanted to make sure we doubled up and did more, so we set a goal of 3,000 to pass out before Christmas,” Stoker said.

In order to meet their goal, Stoker said the food bank is asking for volunteers from the public to assist in preparing the bags.

Anyone interested in helping is asked to donate their time between 6 p.m. and 9 p.m., Tuesday, at the Odessa location at 744 S. Pagewood Ave. Registration is not required to volunteer.

Stoker said the process will be like Food 2 Kids, where an assembly line will be set up and volunteers will be given specific tasks. Because it is a warehouse, volunteers are asked to wear closed-toed shoes, and to dress appropriately for the evening.

“It’s been colder outside, our warehouse is heated to an extent, but it’s not like sitting in your living room,” he said.

The West Texas Food Bank serves 19 counties, delivering food to various clients and food pantries. In Ector County, Stoker previously said more than 15,000 people were identified as being at risk of hunger.

“We’re coming into the holiday season, and you want to make sure you get everyone fed with the things that they want and like,” he said.

Posted in on Friday, December 6, 2019 2:02 pm. | Tags: , , , , , ,

Odessa, TX

Current Conditions

weather
Sunny
61°
Humidity: 33%
Winds: NE at 6mph
Feels Like: 61°

Your Extended Forecast

Tomorrow

weather
High 61°/Low 37°
Partly cloudy. Lows overnight in the upper 30s.

saturday

weather
High 66°/Low 45°
Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the mid 60s and lows in the mid 40s.

sunday

weather
High 75°/Low 52°
Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s and lows in the low 50s.
Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




MyOAOA

  • ALL-ACCESS: Subscribe to our e-edition and premium website at myoaoa.com.
    You can read your daily newspaper without taking a walk to the driveway.
    Look back at yesterday's newspaper, or issues from months ago with our archive feature.
    Call circulation at 432-337-7314 to sign up today.

© Copyright 2019, Odessa American, Odessa, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]