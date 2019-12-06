Volunteers needed to pack stew bags

Craig Stoker said officials with the West Texas Food Bank did not expect their stew bags to be so popular.

For their first distribution in November, Stoker, communications director for the food bank, said the organization handed out 1,300 stew bags, totaling 26,000 pounds of food. The bags are an assortment of fresh vegetables packaged together in a carry bag along with instructions on ways to utilize the food.

Because the bags allow the food bank to distribute more fresh food items to the public, Stoker said this month’s goal was double what they did in November.

“Since they were such a hit … we wanted to make sure we doubled up and did more, so we set a goal of 3,000 to pass out before Christmas,” Stoker said.

In order to meet their goal, Stoker said the food bank is asking for volunteers from the public to assist in preparing the bags.

Anyone interested in helping is asked to donate their time between 6 p.m. and 9 p.m., Tuesday, at the Odessa location at 744 S. Pagewood Ave. Registration is not required to volunteer.

Stoker said the process will be like Food 2 Kids, where an assembly line will be set up and volunteers will be given specific tasks. Because it is a warehouse, volunteers are asked to wear closed-toed shoes, and to dress appropriately for the evening.

“It’s been colder outside, our warehouse is heated to an extent, but it’s not like sitting in your living room,” he said.

The West Texas Food Bank serves 19 counties, delivering food to various clients and food pantries. In Ector County, Stoker previously said more than 15,000 people were identified as being at risk of hunger.

“We’re coming into the holiday season, and you want to make sure you get everyone fed with the things that they want and like,” he said.