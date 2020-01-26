Supervisor makes imaging her life’s work

Armed with an interest in mammography, Becky Wiscombe has risen to supervisor of the Center for Women’s Imaging at Medical Center Hospital. And she said she feels like she is making a difference in women’s lives.

In her 23rd year in women’s imaging, Wiscombe has been a mammography technologist for 22 years and an X-ray technologist for 23.

The hospital offers bone density testing, mammography and breast biopsies. Wiscombe said she has three technologists at the main campus and two at the Center for Health and Wellness. One of the techs at health and wellness also does computed tomography, or CTs.

Their schedule generally has between 40 and 50 exams.

“Finding a breast cancer early can make a huge difference in a woman’s prognosis and diagnosis of her disease and treatment,” Wiscombe said. “Knowing that you make a difference, that’s the biggest part of it.”

“When we do find something early, that’s a great feeling. Plus the girls that I work with are awesome. We’ve had some come and go, but we have a great, great family team here. We’re all really, really close and it’s just a family department, really, and it’s all women, which makes it really nice. We get along really well here,” she added.

When she first started, she thought everybody was the same, but everyone is different.

“We use different paddles on different sizes, or different areas of the breast. We can use different techniques of positioning,” Wiscombe said. “Of course, the machine moves in every direction so that makes it a lot easier … Dr. (Mason) Hicks is our radiologist. He is wonderful at helping us to figure out exactly how we need to take care of that patient and what he needs to make a good diagnosis for that patient.”

The paddles Wiscombe is referring to are the compression paddles that come down on the breast that are hooked to the machine.

“We have all different sizes and shapes of those that do different things from just regular mammography to magnification views so we can look at something and make it look bigger than it actually is, or spot compression views where we can push the tissue out of the way so we can see something more clearly,” Wiscombe said.

“We have a large paddle for the larger breasted woman. We have a smaller paddle for the smaller breast,” she added.

Mammograms also are conducted for men.

“Usually, there’s three or four men every month that come in with a lump in the breast. People don’t know that men can actually get breast cancer. And we’ve had a couple that have been diagnosed here at Medical Center that have had breast cancer. We’ve even some ladies who will tell us of their family history that their father or their brother had breast cancer. It’s not as common of course as it is in women, but it does occur. We have different size paddles for men, as well. The men have more muscle in the breast. Women have more fatty tissue, but we can still get great pictures on men … with the paddles that we have,” she said.

More people are requesting 3D mammograms.

“3D has made a huge impact in mammography. Most ladies want the 3D in the state of Texas. It’s now law that the insurance companies have to cover 3D, so that’s made a big impact on health care for women, because before, some insurance companies weren’t covering it,” Wiscombe said.

The old way of conducting mammograms was on film. Then it moved to digital and they were able to see through the breast a bit better, Wiscombe said.

“But with 3D, it’s compared to CT, but it’s not a CT because it takes slices of pictures through the breast,” she said. “It’s still (an) extremely low-dose X-ray, but it takes tiny little slices through breast so that you can see from this slice to this slice where something could be located. A lot of times we see things when we press the breast from top to bottom, or side to side. Things get overlapping. Then when you do the CT part or the 3D part, tomosynthesis, it separates all of that.”

She noted that 3D mammograms have helped a lot to be able to see through a breast more clearly. Digital also has made the process faster.

“We can see through the breast in tiny increments. It’s improved so much in just 20 years …,” Wiscombe said.

Using digital means less exposure for the patient because you don’t have to repeat the images. It’s easier on the technologist because they’re not carrying cassettes back and forth, and with tomosynthesis, it’s come even further.

Wiscombe said a mammogram should not cause a lot of excessive pain.

“There are women who do have more pain issues than others, more sensitivity to compression. But we really try to work really hard not to compress someone to the point of pain,” Wiscombe said.

The more compression you get, the better the image and the brief discomfort can save your life, she said.

“… But we don’t want to cause too much discomfort for the patient and mammography; I mean really, you think a mammogram hurts more than having breast cancer and breast surgery and all of that? It’s only a few seconds of just a little bit of discomfort and most of us can get through that pretty easily,” Wiscombe said.

There are a lot of financial programs to help pay for mammograms and Pink the Basin is one of the best in the country, she said.

“I couldn’t say enough about them. They’ve made a huge difference for the ladies of this area and the Permian Basin. Pink the Basin is amazing,” Wiscombe said.

She noted that 1 in 8 women get breast cancer.

“It’s so important to get them (mammograms) done every year,” Wiscombe said.

Some women who are 75 or 80 ask if they can stop getting mammograms, but Wiscombe noted that doctors say most cancers are found in women over age 65.

For a screening mammogram, Wiscombe said Dr. Hicks likes to read them within a week, but it’s usually three to five days so patients should get a letter within a week to 10 days.

With a diagnostic mammogram, results are given the same day.

“They have to be read within 30 days, but we’re way quicker than that,” Wiscombe said. “That’s way too long to have to wait.”

Wiscombe added that there is always something new to learn in mammography.

“… We did needle localization on patients where we place a wire in the breast through a needle through mammography placement, or with ultrasound placement, to find an area that we’ve already diagnosed as breast cancer so that the patient can go to surgery and the doctor can go strictly to that little area and take that area out,” she said.

“They have an item called a Savi Scout needle and it has a little reflector on the end of it and when we place that needle in and put the reflector in the breast, the surgeon uses a reflector paddle that finds it and he can go right in and take that reflector out. … It’s much easier on the patient. They don’t have a wire in their breast. They don’t have to come across from the hospital to have it done. They can have it done two or three days prior to surgery, even a month prior to surgery, so it makes it much easier. (There’s) always some new technology coming out that’s better for women’s health and mammography in general,” Wiscombe said.

Carol Evans, MCH director of radiology, said you can rest assured that the mammography technologists at MCH Center for Women’s Imaging are highly qualified to do their jobs.

“In addition to excellent skills, they are passionate about identifying breast cancer in its earliest stages and work diligently to provide high quality imaging to the radiologists for interpretation. Add to that their compassion for their patients, their drive to make the procedure as pleasant as possible, and it is evident that we have an excellent team of mammographers working to meet your personal needs!” Evans said in an email.