Vaccination clinic set

The Odessa Animal Shelter and veterinarians J&I Services and USAC participated in the Spring Vaccination Clinic on April 6. About 425 animals were vaccinated and 75 were microchipped.
A vaccination clinic will be conducted from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Oct. 5 at the Odessa Animal Shelter, 910 W. 42nd St.
The cost is $30 and only cash will be taken. Dogs and cats are welcome. Call 368-3527 for more information.
