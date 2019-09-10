  • September 10, 2019

Vaccination clinic set - Odessa American: Local News

Vaccination clinic set

Posted: Tuesday, September 10, 2019 7:08 pm

Vaccination clinic set Odessa American oanews@oaoa.com Odessa American

A vaccination clinic will be conducted from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Oct. 5 at the Odessa Animal Shelter, 910 W. 42nd St.

The cost is $30 and only cash will be taken. Dogs and cats are welcome. Call 368-3527 for more information.

Posted in on Tuesday, September 10, 2019 7:08 pm. | Tags: , , , ,

