Emotional support services available

This is a difficult time for everyone affected and it is important for people to connect with and support each other. The American Red Cross offers the following tips to help people stay strong:

>> Events like this can cause feelings of uncertainty and anxiety since no one knows what could potentially happen next. Remember that it is OK to feel nervous.

>> Stay informed but limit media exposure of the events, especially for children. Children are especially vulnerable to stress reactions related to media.

>> Parents should let children talk about their fears and then reassure them about their safety. Talk with them in ways that they can easily understand. Let them guide the conversation; share details only when they ask about them.

>> Be patient with yourself and others. It is common to have any number of temporary stress reactions such as anger, frustration and anxiety.

>> Spend more time with family and friends and offer your support. Hug one another and listen.

>> Watch for signs of stress in your family, friends and children. Get help from others if needed.

>> Take care of yourself. Eat healthy, drink plenty of water and get enough rest.

>> To reach out for free 24/7 counseling or support, contact the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration Disaster Distress Helpline at 1-800-985-5990 or text TalkWithUs to 66746.