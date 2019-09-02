Mark Rogers
090319_GriefCounseling
American Red Cress employee Veronica Ramirez talks about the services her agency is offering to the residents of the Permian Basin.
- COPING AND PREPAREDNESS TIPS
This is a difficult time for everyone affected and it is important for people to connect with and support each other. The American Red Cross offers the following tips to help people stay strong:
>> Events like this can cause feelings of uncertainty and anxiety since no one knows what could potentially happen next. Remember that it is OK to feel nervous.
>> Stay informed but limit media exposure of the events, especially for children. Children are especially vulnerable to stress reactions related to media.
>> Parents should let children talk about their fears and then reassure them about their safety. Talk with them in ways that they can easily understand. Let them guide the conversation; share details only when they ask about them.
>> Be patient with yourself and others. It is common to have any number of temporary stress reactions such as anger, frustration and anxiety.
>> Spend more time with family and friends and offer your support. Hug one another and listen.
>> Watch for signs of stress in your family, friends and children. Get help from others if needed.
>> Take care of yourself. Eat healthy, drink plenty of water and get enough rest.
>> To reach out for free 24/7 counseling or support, contact the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration Disaster Distress Helpline at 1-800-985-5990 or text TalkWithUs to 66746.
Posted: Monday, September 2, 2019 5:37 pm
Emotional support services available
By Courtney Borchert
cborchert@oaoa.com
Odessa American
Resources are being made available for those impacted by the mass shooting that took place Saturday in Odessa.
Grief counseling along with financial and legal support are some of the services that will be offered from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. today at the Victim Services and Family Assistance Center set up at the Ector County annex building located at 1010 E. Eighth Street.
FBI Victim Services, PermiaCare, Crisis Center of West Texas, Texas Crime Victim Compensation and other agencies will be on site.
American Red Cross Regional Communications Manager Veronica Ramirez said helping families recover from trauma is the organization’s focus during the center’s hours of operation.
“If you were affected or impacted by the shooting, definitely come here,” Ramirez said. “We want to make sure that we can begin that healing process, even if you’re unsure – a lot of times it takes awhile for trauma to hit.”
American Red Cross will have several counselors ready to assist those that walk through the door seeking emotional support.
Ramirez emphasized that being in the same city where a mass shooting has taken place is enough to cause trauma.
Carey Smith, the community partnership regional program lead for American Red Cross, said it is important for residents needing help processing the event to seek out services.
“It’s really important because if you just keep waiting and waiting it can get harder and it makes it more difficult to cope,” she said. “The sooner you get assistance when you are feeling overwhelmed, the better it is for you.”
There will not be phone service at the Victim Services and Family Assistance Center. All questions residents have should be directed to the City of Odessa’s director of communications, Devin Sanchez, at 432-257-0537.
Contact Courtney Borchert at cborchert@oaoa.com or by calling 432-333-7768.
