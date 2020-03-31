Odessa boy shares his hope

What started off as a simple class art project turned into something a little bigger for Isaac Rodriguez.

The 9-year-old student at Austin Montessori School and his mother, Maggie, took to the driveway Monday afternoon in front of their home and got going with plenty of chalk in hand.

A little more than two hours later, the work was done on a sizable section of the driveway with a simple message: “We are in this together” to bring a little bit of joy into what has been a challenging time due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

“He wanted to do something to reflect what was going on in the world right now,” Maggie Rodriguez said. “Once we decided what we wanted to write on there, that’s when we pulled out the chalk.”

The assignment was initially given by his teacher, Valerie Grant, as part of a way to let the kids express their creative side. It was also a way to get out of the house since all schools in the Ector County Independent School District will remain closed into May.

“She wanted to let the kids be creative,” said Maggie of the original assignment. “She (Grant) told them that I don’t want you all to stress out over this assignment. Just let the kids have fun because they understand what was going on.”

Rodriguez added it took almost two full boxes of chalk to complete the piece with a wide range of colors. Amazingly, she said that there is still some chalk left over but as she puts it: “They’re all broken into pieces.”

When that project was shared with the rest of the class, Isaac said that everyone in his class was impressed and even his teacher was taken aback.

“A lot of people were saying on Facebook that it was good work,” he said.

Maggie said that Isaac has always been artistic and creative, but neither one anticipated just how much attention that this piece had received over the last few hours.

It has grown thanks to a wider nationwide movement where kids (and adults) are using chalk art to express themselves and stay socially connected in some way.

Maggie added that Isaac wants the art to help share the message to people to take care of themselves during this time.

“He says he wants people to be safe and stay home,” she said.

Isaac added that he understands why he can’t go back to school and it’s sad not being able to do so. Being able to communicate with his teacher and classmates through Zoom has proven to be a big help for him.

As for the current artwork, the goal is to make it last as long as possible.

“We’re going to leave it here as long as we can,” Maggie said. “It might rain this weekend, so we’ll see but I have the pictures of it to make some great memories. I’m very proud of him.”