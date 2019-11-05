Bench will honor Odessa twins

The Children’s Miracle Network at Medical Center Health System is donating a memorial bench to Cameron Elementary in honor of twins Mia and Mya Coy, who died July 3. The bench was made in memory of the twin girls and will provide a space for family and fellow classmates to celebrate the lives of Mia and Mya.

A memorial service will take place at Cameron Elementary at 6 p.m. Thursday at Cameron Elementary, 2401 W. Eighth St. in Odessa.

The 6-year-old twins were killed when a car ran them down near the intersection of East Highway 80 and Club Drive while they were playing near a fireworks stand.

Their mother, Agueda Coy, shortly after the accident said she was just a few feet away from her children when a car ran them both down.

“I couldn’t believe how fast everything happened,” Coy said. “I was watching them play and run around (with other children).”

The family was visiting Coy’s brother-in-law who was working at the stand that evening and planned on purchasing fireworks for the holiday as they have done for many years.

Within 45 minutes of arriving, she said she heard a voice scream “here comes a car” and saw a vehicle hit someone. The mother was temporarily blinded by a cloud of dirt before she approached a child laying on the ground.

“At first, I didn’t even realize it was mine that were hit,” Coy said.

The mother, a registered nurse at Medical Center Hospital, along with her husband, Raul, began trying to get a response from their daughters. They administered CPR and chest compressions until an ambulance arrived. She said Mia had agonal breathing and was gasping for air, while Mya’s lips had already turned purple.

Angelica Garcia, 36, of Midland was indicted in August by an Ector County grand jury on two counts of intoxication manslaughter, a second-degree felony, and two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, a second-degree felony.

Judge Denn Whalen set Garcia’s bonds at $100,000 for each indictment, an Ector County District Attorney press release detailed. Garcia had four bonds totaling $400,000 and was released in October after posting bond from the Ector County Law Enforcement Center, jail records show.

Garcia stated she had been drinking at Toby’s Lounge, an OPD affidavit stated. Garcia reportedly refused to cooperate with officers to take standard field sobriety tests. She was transported to Medical Center Hospital and a blood draw warrant was obtained.

Garcia reportedly showed signs of intoxication which included slurred speech, red glassy eyes, unsteady balance when standing or walking, urinated on herself and admitted she had drank “too much.”