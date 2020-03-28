Three new cases of coronavirus bring total to 11 in Midland

The City of Midland Health Department is currently conducting their investigation on three new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Midland County, bringing the overall case count to eleven.

All three of these confirmed cases were tested by Midland Health and all three are outpatients who are quarantined at home.

The ninth confirmed case is a male in his 50s. The source of the males exposure is person to person contact within the household.

The tenth confirmed case is a female in her 20s, the source of her exposure is currently unknown.

The eleventh confirmed case is a male in his 20s, the source of his exposure is currently unknown.

The City of Midland Health Department will continue to monitor the individuals in accordance with the CDC.