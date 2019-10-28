4th Annual Shakespeare Festival coming up

The school shows will be held at 9 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. Nov. 4 through Nov. 8. The public performances will be A Midsummer Night’s Dream in the morning and Julius Caesar in the afternoon. All events will take place at the Globe Theatre on the Odessa College campus, 201 W. University Blvd.

This year marks the fourth collaborating year with the Odessa Shakespeare Festival and the Texas Shakespeare Festival in Kilgore.

A Midsummer Night’s Dream This Shakespeare comedy portrays the events surrounding the marriage of Theseus, the Duke of Athens, to Hippolyta, the former queen of the Amazons.

These include the adventures of four young Athenian lovers and a group of six amateur actors (the mechanicals) who are controlled and manipulated by the fairies who inhabit the forest in which most of the play is set. The play is one of Shakespeare’s most popular works for the stage.

Shakespeare’s political thriller tells the story of the conspiracy against Caesar, his assassination and the defeat of his conspirators. Set in Rome in 44 BC, the play depicts the moral dilemma of Brutus as he joins a conspiracy led by Cassius to murder Julius Caesar to prevent him from becoming dictator of Rome.

Following Caesar’s death, Rome is thrust into a period of civil war, and the Republic the conspirators sought to preserve is lost forever.

Tickets are on sale at odessashakespeare.org. For more information, call 432-337-1492.