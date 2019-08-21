  • August 21, 2019

Academic building naming event set - Odessa American

Academic building naming event set

Posted: Wednesday, August 21, 2019 3:20 pm

Odessa American

The Medical Center Health System Foundation is holding a naming event at the Texas Tech Health Sciences Center Academic Classroom Building Friday.

A cocktail hour begins at 6p.m. with the dinner and presentation scheduled for 7 p.m.

The conference center inside the facility will be named the J’Nevelyn and Larry Melton Conference Center.

Larry Melton was Odessa’s longest serving mayor from 2001 to 2012. He and his wife, J’Nevelyn, have been strong supporters of the partnership between Texas Tech and Medical Center Health System.

They’ve also been heavily involved in raising money for the MCHS Foundation, which donated $2.5 million to the TTUHSC Academic Classroom Building project. The new building opened this past March.

Posted in on Wednesday, August 21, 2019 3:20 pm. | Tags: , , , ,

