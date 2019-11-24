  • November 24, 2019

Quick Hits Nov. 24 - Odessa American: Local News

Quick Hits Nov. 24

Posted: Sunday, November 24, 2019 6:00 am

Winterfest

Downtown Odessa has scheduled Winterfest, a collection of fun-filled, family friendly holiday downtown activities, Friday through Dec. 31, each Saturday through New Year's Eve.

Scheduled activities include an opening ceremony, Friday; Small Business Saturday Downtown, Saturday; Gingerbread Rock and the annual Parade of Lights, Dec. 7; Santa's Staycation weekend, Dec. 14; Snow-odessa weekend, Dec. 21; Merry-achi Fiesta, Dec. 28; and New Year's Eve Downtown, Dec. 31.

An outdoor ice skating rink, a Teddy Bear Tea, live music, photos with Santa, Downtown Decor Contest and more will also be included.

All Saturday events will take place from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. at Noel Heritage Plaza, 301 W. Fifth St.

ON THE NET

>> tinyurl.com/y6pdwwyo

 

Tour of Homes

The 10th annual Holiday Tour of Homes is set for 6 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. Dec. 6 in both Odessa and Midland that go all out in decorating for Christmas.

This year there are some returning favs as well as new homes in each city.

There is also a stop to see Santa along the way and get your picture made with him. There is also auction items in each home on the tour.

For sponsorship opportunities email Jamie@addyshope.com. Tickets are available for sale.

For more information, call the Addy's Hope Adoption Agency at 432-897-1503 or email hollyann@addyshope.com.

ON THE NET

>> tinyurl.com/uy5rdnj

 

Dance Clinic & Showcase

A Future Paws Fall Dance Clinic & Showcase, “A Merry Pawsmas,” is scheduled Dec. 14 at the Permian High School Fieldhouse.

Kindergarten through eighth-grade students are invited to participate.

The clinic will begin at 8:30 a.m. to noon.

The showcase and cookies with Santa will take place from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Guest showcase performances will include the Permian Varsity Paws, JV Paws, Majorettes, Black Magic Cheerleaders, and Satin Striings.

Pre-registration form is required by Nov. 30. Registration fee is $35 includes T-shirt.

For registration form or information, call Courtney Navarrete at 528-2083 or Christina Garcia at 557-3594.

 

>> FROM STAFF REPORTS

