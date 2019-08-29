Quick Hits Aug. 29

We’re moving (again)

The Odessa American will be closed on Friday as we move from our current location to our new digs at 700 N. Grant Ave., Suite 800.

You can still call our customer service line at 888-693-7191. The business office will reopen on Tuesday following the Labor Day holiday. Visit our website at oaoa.com for all the latest breaking sports and news.

ON THE NET

>>oaoa.com

Marfa Lights Festival

The Marfa Chamber of Commerce has scheduled the 33rd annual Marfa Lights Festival Friday through Sunday around the Presidio County Courthouse, 300 Highland St., Marfa.

The festival will begin at 5 p.m. Friday. There will be live music and entertainment throughout the weekend with a street dance featuring Sauna.

The parade will start at 10 a.m. Saturday at the Marfa Elementary School. The festival will continue in the evening with a concert featuring Los Aztex and the Zack Romo Band.

Los Pecadores will perform Sunday at the Marfa Activity Center.

Tickets for the Sunday dance are $10 in advance and $15 at the door. Advance tickets can be purchased throughout the weekend at the beer booth.

Other events include performances by Led Robots, Folklorico Dancers, Mariachi Santa Cruz, Primo and Beebe, Christina Gurrola, Ken Baucham, and Abe Mac Band along with the entertainment of DJ Chuy and the live broadcast of Tejano Sundays Radio Show with Robert Alvarez.

Glass bottles or coolers will not be allowed.

Vendors may apply online.

For more information, call 432-295-0509 or email marfachamberofcommerce@gmail.com.

ON THE NET

>> marfachamber.org or tinyurl.com/y4hbdxmm

School Drive & Party

A Back To School Drive is scheduled at 6 p.m. Saturday at 5216 W. University Blvd.

Donated school supplies and book bags will be distributed by Tia Willis and Moe Medlock of The West Texas Investors Coalition to single moms in West Texas.

In addition, a Foam & Pool Party will take place from 9 p.m. to 2 a.m.

A Twerk Off contest will be included. Awards will be presented.

ON THE NET

>> tinyurl.com/y63oex2k

Teen leadership council

Crisis Center of West Texas is launching its first Crisis Center Teen Leadership Council for high school student in grades 9-11.

Council members will learn how to implement programming to promote healthy relationships and consent in the community.

The council will meet twice a month and the members will determine the best time/day to meet.

The first semester members will receive training on violence prevention so that they will be able to facilitate prevention programming through a project of your choice during the second semester.

Deadline is Saturday to apply.

For more information, call 333-2527 or email Elizabeth@ccwtx.org or Damariz@ccwtx.org

Go online to apply.

ON THE NET

>> tinyurl.com/y6gg4m2n