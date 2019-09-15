ORTA meeting

The Odessa Retired Teachers has scheduled a meeting starting at 1 p.m. with refreshments Monday at the Highland United Methodist Church, 1808 N. Dixie Blvd.

The meeting starts at 1:30 p.m.

The program will be introduction of new officers and reports by the committee chairmen.

For members who have not made their donations to the book fund, mail to Marcus Ramage, P.O. Box 1645, Odessa, TX 79760.

For more information, email karen.telck@att.net.