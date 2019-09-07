Cactus House, 114 E. 29th St., has scheduled a benefit show starting at 5 p.m. today.
Entertainment will be presented by Crafting the Conspiracy, Rats, Death Bed, Mon$ter Hou$e, Bad Boyfriends, Gucci Ghouls, J Brzy, Louie & The Liars, Jackson's Lost Cause, Nik Gulley and more.
Proceeds will go to help as many people affected by the Aug. 31 shooting.
Minimum donation is $5.
For information, email brian.cactushousetx@gmail.com or gus.cactushousetx@gmail.com.
