  • September 7, 2019

Benefit Show - Odessa American: Local News

e-Edition Subscribe

Benefit Show

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Saturday, September 7, 2019 2:00 am

Benefit Show Odessa American oanews@oaoa.com Odessa American

Cactus House, 114 E. 29th St., has scheduled a benefit show starting at 5 p.m. today.

Entertainment will be presented by Crafting the Conspiracy, Rats, Death Bed, Mon$ter Hou$e, Bad Boyfriends, Gucci Ghouls, J Brzy, Louie & The Liars, Jackson's Lost Cause, Nik Gulley and more.

Proceeds will go to help as many people affected by the Aug. 31 shooting.

Minimum donation is $5.

For information, email brian.cactushousetx@gmail.com or gus.cactushousetx@gmail.com.

Follow Odessa American on twitter @OdessaAmerican, like us on Facebook at Odessa American or call 432-333-7763 to contact the city editor.

Reference Links

Posted in on Saturday, September 7, 2019 2:00 am. | Tags: ,

Odessa, TX

Current Conditions

weather
Clear
79°
Humidity: 56%
Winds: S at 6mph
Feels Like: 81°

Your Extended Forecast

Tomorrow

weather
High 95°/Low 72°
Clear. Lows overnight in the low 70s.

saturday

weather
High 95°/Low 71°
Sunshine. Highs in the mid 90s and lows in the low 70s.

sunday

weather
High 93°/Low 71°
A few clouds. Highs in the low 90s and lows in the low 70s.
Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




MyOAOA

  • ALL-ACCESS: Subscribe to our e-edition and premium website at myoaoa.com.
    You can read your daily newspaper without taking a walk to the driveway.
    Look back at yesterday's newspaper, or issues from months ago with our archive feature.
    Call circulation at 432-337-7670 to sign up today.

© Copyright 2019, Odessa American, Odessa, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]