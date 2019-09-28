  • September 28, 2019

Miracle Balloon - Odessa American: Local News

e-Edition Subscribe

Miracle Balloon

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size
More Information

Posted: Saturday, September 28, 2019 3:15 am

Miracle Balloon Odessa American oanews@oaoa.com Odessa American

With the purchase of a $1, $5 or $20 Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals Miracle Balloon at a local Love’s Travel Stops & Country Stores register will directly help Medical Center Health System.

The money raised will fund vital treatments, equipment, charitable care and more for the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) and Pediatric Unit.

The annual fundraising campaign doesn’t stop at the register.

The campaign ends with National Coffee Day on Sept. 29-30, during which all 16 ounce coffee and hot beverages will be sold for $1.

That $1 will be donated to Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals at Medical Center Health System.

Love’s Travel Stops is also celebrating 20 years of miracles for Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals. Since 1999, Love’s Travel Stops has raised more than $27 million for CMN Hospitals.

Follow Odessa American on twitter @OdessaAmerican, like us on Facebook at Odessa American or call 432-333-7763 to contact the city editor.

Posted in on Saturday, September 28, 2019 3:15 am. | Tags: , , , , , , , , ,

Odessa, TX

Current Conditions

weather
Clear
76°
Humidity: 60%
Winds: S at 12mph
Feels Like: 76°

Your Extended Forecast

Tomorrow

weather
High 92°/Low 73°
Plenty of sun. Highs in the low 90s and lows in the low 70s.

sunday

weather
High 90°/Low 71°
Windy with a mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the low 90s and lows in the low 70s.

monday

weather
High 89°/Low 71°
Partly cloudy and windy. Highs in the upper 80s and lows in the low 70s.
Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




MyOAOA

  • ALL-ACCESS: Subscribe to our e-edition and premium website at myoaoa.com.
    You can read your daily newspaper without taking a walk to the driveway.
    Look back at yesterday's newspaper, or issues from months ago with our archive feature.
    Call circulation at 432-337-7670 to sign up today.

© Copyright 2019, Odessa American, Odessa, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]