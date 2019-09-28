With the purchase of a $1, $5 or $20 Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals Miracle Balloon at a local Love’s Travel Stops & Country Stores register will directly help Medical Center Health System.

The money raised will fund vital treatments, equipment, charitable care and more for the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) and Pediatric Unit.

The annual fundraising campaign doesn’t stop at the register.

The campaign ends with National Coffee Day on Sept. 29-30, during which all 16 ounce coffee and hot beverages will be sold for $1.

That $1 will be donated to Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals at Medical Center Health System.

Love’s Travel Stops is also celebrating 20 years of miracles for Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals. Since 1999, Love’s Travel Stops has raised more than $27 million for CMN Hospitals.