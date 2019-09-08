Odessa veteran’s memory honored by squad mate

Just outside of Bakersfield, Calif., in the Camp Hamilton Veterans Memorial Park off Lerdo Highway, is a memorial honoring a former Odessan.

The name on the memorial reads Private First Class Kenith Lewis Jarrell. The red sign with yellow font simply states his rank, branch of military service, date he was killed in action, the company he was assigned to, and that he served in Vietnam.

The tree and memorial to Jarrell is one of 320 trees honoring those who served in the military, but Jarrell holds a special place: the founder of Camp Hamilton identifies Jarrell as a member of a pact made more than 50 years ago, and the reason the memorial park was founded.

Jarrell, according to an online obituary, was 19 years old and completed 11th at Permian High School before joining the Marine Corps on May 1, 1969. After basic training, he was attached to Golf Company, 2nd Battalion, 7th Marine Regiment.

Jarrell was a part of an eight-day battle in the Quang Nam Province of South Vietnam. During a search and clear mission on the second day of the battle, Aug. 23, 1969, the obituary reads, Jarrell and Sgt. Carl Adams were killed by a North Vietnamese solider hiding under a rock. Both Jarrell and Adams’ bodies were not recovered until the next day.

Glenn Denton Jr., a retired master gunnery sergeant also assigned to Golf Company at the time and founder of Camp Hamilton, said in a phone interview he was one of seven people tasked with recovering the bodies of those who died.

Before setting out, Denton said one of the members of the group, Cpl. David Young, took out a packet of Kool-Aid, mixed it with water in a canteen, and shared it with the group. Everyone took a swig and made a promise to never forget those in the company. They have since referred to that moment as the “Kool-Aid Kid Promise.”

“A person is not really dead until they have been forgotten,” Denton said.

To help keep that promise alive, Denton said he purchased 10 acres of land in 1978 and planted a tree in honor of those who died in Golf Company, 2nd Battalion. Jarrell is who is officially a “Kool-Aid Kid” and part of that promise to be remembered.

Since then, Denton said he has expanded the park to honor all veterans from all wars and branches of the military. According to Denton, service members killed in action are given a tree free of charge and families of service members killed while enlisted and veterans who died after their service ended can pay a one-time donation for a tree.

Denton said the park is not a cemetery, but a place to “remember and honor” those veterans.

Since its inception, Denton said the number of people who visit the private memorial service has increased.

“When I started it, it was just me for several years,” he said. “The bigger we got, it got to where I just couldn’t handle it (alone) anymore.”

Teresa Galloway, a member of the board of directors with the Permian Basin Vietnam Veterans Memorial, said while there are memorials for service members all over, it is important that people always take time to remember those who served not just on Memorial Day or Veterans Day.

“It’s awesome there is a tree planted for him,” Galloway said.