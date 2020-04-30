MCH opens more surgeries

Medical Center Hospital Chief Nursing Officer Christin Timmons said that the next phase of MCH reopening will be on Monday which will open up some more elective surgeries.

“Those are cases maybe like pain management injections, cyst removals, carpal tunnel releases, just some of those simpler procedures that we can get in and out of our OR so that will open us up running all of those room in our OR on our main campus,” she said.

Timmons added that MCH will still keep the outpatient surgery center closed for the time being.

County Commissioner Eddy Shelton said that out of 1,173 tests, the county has confirmed 78 positives, with three probable, 58 recovered, and four deaths.

MCH President and CEO Russell Tippin reported that out of 707 tests MCH has had 51 positives. Three are in the hospital and one is in the CCU. He said that there are 636 negatives with 20 pending and there are no suspects in the hospital.

Odessa Regional Medical Center President Stacey Brown said that out of 289 tests, 13 have been positive, 263 negative and 13 are pending.

“That positive case number has not increased for us since April 21st and we’ve almost doubled testing since that time. On that day we had 148 that we’ve tested and we’re now at 289,” she said.

ORMC Chief Medical Officer Dr. Rohith Saravanan spoke on some of the new priorities of COVID-19 testing that changed on the CDC recommendations from April 27th.

He said the new priorities for testing are listed as “high priority” or “priority.”

“We do wanna increase the amount of testing that we’re doing generally so we can…first get a sense of what our community prevalence is like and try to capture the individuals that could have the disease early enough so we can keep the incidents as low as possible so we can prevent the spread,” he said.

Saravanan said that the high priority are, “The hospitalized patients, the healthcare workers, people living in congregate settings, people with a lot of medical conditions and people in a public health cluster.”

He said that the regular priority patients have two additions.

“One is addition of different symptoms and a second is an addition of asymptomatic individuals that public health has determined is important to test because they fall within a certain group for example that has been identified to be at higher risk.”

Along with symptoms like fever, cough, shortness of breath, Saravanan said that the CDC has added five more symptoms for COVID-19 including chills, muscle aches, new loss of taste or smell, vomiting and diarrhea and sore throat.

“There’s eight symptoms now that would qualify you to get tested,” he said.

“We have now started to flatten the curve throughout the nation. We can expand testing to include more of those people that could potentially been covid that would not have fallen in a priority before.”

Dr. Timothy Benton said that there have been 119 calls for the drive-thru testing and 33 people have been scheduled to get a test. He added that the criteria for testing has not fully been changed, but they had already updated the symptoms list.

The drive-thru testing reportedly tested 13 people on Thursday.

Tippin said that for people interested in getting tested for COVID-19 by the National Guard mobile testing should call 512-883-2400 for screening. The mobile testing will be from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday at the Ector County Coliseum. People interested can start calling for screening Friday, Tippin said, and it will be free to get tested.