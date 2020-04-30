PRCADA continues prevention campaign virtually

Staff at the variety of Permian Basin Regional Council on Drug and Alcohol Abuse are usually out in the schools talking to students about the dangerous legal and illegal substances. Now they have to make the same presentations through platforms like Zoom.

Michael Tarango, public relations coordinator for the Prevention Resource Center, which is under PRCADA, said the students are now a captive audience.

“They’ve really got nowhere else to go, so we’ve kind of got their full attention. Hopefully they’re all staying safe and staying at home … So long as the target audience gets access to this meeting, they’re going to get all that information,” Tarango said.

The Prevention Resource Center in Region 9 is continuing its campaign focused on drug and alcohol prevention and awareness in West Texas. The goal of the “Know the Facts, Know the Consequences” campaign is to inform the West Texas community about drug and alcohol use in the area.

The aim is to inspire change through awareness and partner resources. In April, the campaign is focusing on the explosion of the use of e-cigarettes by West Texas teens.

A recent Regional Needs Assessment found that almost half of all 12th graders in West Texas have used an e-cigarette; only 54 percent of West Texas teens think e-cigarettes are harmful; 34 percent of West Texas high school students think e-cigarettes are not very dangerous, or dangerous at all.

A recent national report by the Centers for Disease Control found that approximately 3 million high school students used e-cigarettes in 2018. That was a 78 percent increase from the previous year, a news release said.

One in 5 high school students use e-cigarettes and 30 percent of teen e-cigarette users start smoking regular cigarettes within three months, the release said.

According to the CDC, the use of e-cigarettes is unsafe for kids, teens and young adults. Most e-cigarettes contain nicotine, which is highly addictive and can harm adolescent brain development, which continues into the early to mid-20s. E-cigarettes can contain other harmful substances besides nicotine, the release said.

Tarango said the times he’s been to some of the high schools, students don’t see e-cigarette use as a big deal.

But Tarango said the Prevention Resource Center wants to reduce their use and give them as much education about e-cigarettes, vaping and tobacco as possible so they can make an informed decision on whether they want to try it or not.

The objective is that they want to get teenagers not to try the substances at all, but “kids will kids, teens will be teens, students will be students,” Tarango said.

“Sometimes they’re more curious than others. One of the biggest things that we hear whenever we were able to go into the schools was nobody tells us anything. It’s kind of like ‘Just Say No,’ or we’re feeding them numbers and stats,” he added.

But if they show the students the consequences of tobacco, it can make a difference. He said they had a pair of pig lungs that had damage and tumors from smoking and another that was healthy.

“That’s kind of what we focus on is giving them real-world consequences, showing them that it can mess up your mouth; it can mess up your lungs; it can mess up your brain,” Tarango said.

He added that this tends to work better that giving them statistics.

“With being stuck at home, I’m sure kids get restless; teens get restless,” Tarango said.

Students who would be bored at school are going to get bored at home stuck inside. They figure they can watch TV or play video games instead of doing school work.

“There’s prescription medication around the house. I’m sure there’s alcohol in the home. I’m sure students have parents who smoke, whether it’s e-cigarettes marijuana, or traditional tobacco products. It’s all going to be right there in their face, so whether or not their access is going to increase I wouldn’t be able to say because like I say that’s information that’s just so real time there’s not really a way for us to report on it yet. But the temptation is there, so we can only assume that if it’s going to be in their face they may want to try it a little bit more,” Tarango said.

Mellessa Brenem, director of prevention programs at the Permian Basin Regional Council on Alcohol and Drug Abuse, said the virtual presentations are going really well.

“We’ve been able to reach quite a different audience. Sometimes when we have to go into the school district, we’re either presenting to this group of teachers or this group of nurses, or just the administration, or just the SHAC (Student Health Advisory Council) committee so doing it this way we’re bringing it to them and it’s their choice to join in and log on. We’ve had a lot of teachers. We’ve had a lot of counselors on. We are doing the presentations that we would typically present to a junior high student,” Brenem said.

The virtual approach has allowed PRCADA and its programs to bring prevention into the home.

“The whole message behind it is to get parents to start having conversations with their kids about drugs alcohol tobacco. … We’re trying to give them (parents) tips and tools also about how to start the conversation,” Brenem said.

She added that she thinks this is something the organization will continue offering.

“We record them we record every one of them and we’ll post them on our social media. It’s not just about substance use. It’s staying healthy, giving families more positive alternatives to where drugs aren’t in the picture… We’re still able to provide parents with information on where they can get help. Those services haven’t stopped. It’s just a little different on how to access them,” Brenem said.

When PRCADA representatives talk about prevention, parents ask what their role is. She added that the youth program and community coalition plant the seed on prevention.

“… It’s really up to the community, and to our educators, to our school district, (to) our parents ultimately is to kind of water them,” Brenem said. “All we’re doing is implementing and giving information and planting the seed of prevention.”

She added that data drives the organization’s message. Some youngsters like to get statistics and others relate to the pig lungs.

“When you say one in three of you will become whatever, then they start listening so we kind of have to lay it out in a different way. Data can be fun. We’ve just got to be creative with it. That’s what the PRC does. They focus on that data delivery of making sure everybody understands it. But, yes, the campaign that they’re running, ‘Know the Facts; Know the Consequences,’ if we can change the facts then we can change the consequences among our youth. That campaign right now is really youth focused and kind of to get to get the attention of the adults …,” Brenem said.