  • December 27, 2019

Classics and more on stage Saturday - Odessa American: Local News

e-Edition Subscribe

Classics and more on stage Saturday

Mannheim brings holiday favorites

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

  • Mannheim Steamroller Christmas

    Courtesy Photo

    Broadway in the Basin presents Mannheim Steamroller Christmas by Chip Davis Saturday at the Wagner Noël Performing Arts Center.

View all 2 images in gallery.
If You Go
  • What: Broadway in the Basin 35th Anniversary Mannheim Steamroller Christmas by Chip Davis.
  • When: 8 p.m. Saturday (doors open at 7).
  • Where: Wagner Noël Performing Arts Center.
  • Tickets: $57 to $97 at wagnernoel.com
More Information

Posted: Friday, December 27, 2019 3:30 am

Classics and more on stage Saturday Odessa American oanews@oaoa.com Odessa American

Three decades of holiday traditions take center state on Saturday when Broadway in the Basin presents Mannheim Steamroller Christmas by Chip Davis.

Grammy Award winner Chip Davis created a show that features Mannheim Steamroller Christmas classics along with a selection of compositions from his “Fresh Aire” series, which introduced the distinctive Mannheim sound to all of America.

Scheduled at 8 p.m. Saturday at the Wagner Noël Performing Arts Center, tickets range from $57 to $97, the program celebrates the group’s recent anniversary of 35 years since the first Christmas album and 40 years since the first Fresh Aire album. The live show includes dazzling multimedia effects performed, Mannheim’s website details.

The site, mannheimsteamroller.com, details that the tour runs through Sunday in cities across the United States.

“I remember when I came out with my first Christmas album in 1984 followed by our first tour. Back then, many in the music industry said focusing on Christmas just wouldn’t work,” said Davis on the site.

“Now, 35 years later, we are still going strong. I want to thank our fans for making us part of their holiday tradition. Today we often see multi-generational families join us during the holidays each year.”

Davis founded his own record label, American Gramaphone, which went on to become one of the industry’s largest independent record labels. A Grammy Award winner, Mannheim Steamroller has sold more than 40 million albums, 29 million in the Christmas genre. Their holiday CD’s have become synonymous with Christmas and occupy top positions on Billboard’s Seasonal Chart every year.

This year’s show will feature the original classic Christmas hits from the first Mannheim Steamroller Christmas along with multimedia effects in an intimate setting. Davis will direct and co-produce Tour performances with MagicSpace Entertainment.

Other Broadway in the Basin events include:

  • The Spongebob Musical on Jan. 27.
  • Jersey Boys on Feb. 5.
  • An American in Paris on Feb. 24.
  • Beautiful The Carole King Musical on March 24.
  • Rain: Abbey Road on April 29.
  • Waitress on June 11.

Follow Odessa American on twitter @OdessaAmerican, like us on Facebook at Odessa American or call 432-333-7763 to contact the city editor.

Posted in , on Friday, December 27, 2019 3:30 am. | Tags: , , , , ,

Odessa, TX

Current Conditions

weather
Cloudy
54°
Humidity: 96%
Winds: SE at 13mph
Feels Like: 50°

Your Extended Forecast

Tomorrow

weather
High 64°/Low 46°
Windy with showers ending. Highs in the mid 60s and lows in the mid 40s.

saturday

weather
High 59°/Low 36°
Partly cloudy and windy. Highs in the upper 50s and lows in the mid 30s.

sunday

weather
High 52°/Low 26°
Sunshine. Highs in the low 50s and lows in the mid 20s.
Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




MyOAOA

  • ALL-ACCESS: Subscribe to our e-edition and premium website at myoaoa.com.
    You can read your daily newspaper without taking a walk to the driveway.
    Look back at yesterday's newspaper, or issues from months ago with our archive feature.
    Call circulation at 432-337-7314 to sign up today.

© Copyright 2019, Odessa American, Odessa, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]