Classics and more on stage Saturday

Three decades of holiday traditions take center state on Saturday when Broadway in the Basin presents Mannheim Steamroller Christmas by Chip Davis.

Grammy Award winner Chip Davis created a show that features Mannheim Steamroller Christmas classics along with a selection of compositions from his “Fresh Aire” series, which introduced the distinctive Mannheim sound to all of America.

Scheduled at 8 p.m. Saturday at the Wagner Noël Performing Arts Center, tickets range from $57 to $97, the program celebrates the group’s recent anniversary of 35 years since the first Christmas album and 40 years since the first Fresh Aire album. The live show includes dazzling multimedia effects performed, Mannheim’s website details.

The site, mannheimsteamroller.com, details that the tour runs through Sunday in cities across the United States.

“I remember when I came out with my first Christmas album in 1984 followed by our first tour. Back then, many in the music industry said focusing on Christmas just wouldn’t work,” said Davis on the site.

“Now, 35 years later, we are still going strong. I want to thank our fans for making us part of their holiday tradition. Today we often see multi-generational families join us during the holidays each year.”

Davis founded his own record label, American Gramaphone, which went on to become one of the industry’s largest independent record labels. A Grammy Award winner, Mannheim Steamroller has sold more than 40 million albums, 29 million in the Christmas genre. Their holiday CD’s have become synonymous with Christmas and occupy top positions on Billboard’s Seasonal Chart every year.

This year’s show will feature the original classic Christmas hits from the first Mannheim Steamroller Christmas along with multimedia effects in an intimate setting. Davis will direct and co-produce Tour performances with MagicSpace Entertainment.

