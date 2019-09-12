OC pushing for record breaking year

Odessa College officials hope to surpass enrollment records this academic year.

“Summer enrollment, which includes Maymester, was the best in the history of Odessa College with a total of 12,715 unduplicated students,” OC President Gregory Williams said. “Each summer term saw an increase over last year.”

The community college previously reported a 5 percent increase from the unduplicated enrollment count of 6,308 students in fall 2017 to the 6,618 unduplicated enrollments seen in 2018.

Enrollment trends have shown steady growth at the college and that momentum could continue into 2019-20.

OC Director of Media Relations Cheri Dalton said enrollment data for the current semester was inconclusive at this point in time due to the volume of entry points a student can begin their studies with 8-week courses offered at the college.

“We don’t actually have an estimated enrollment projection on the number of students,” Dalton said in an email. “Instead, we always try to serve more students than we served in the previous year.”

She estimated enrollment numbers were about 200 students away thus far from the amount of students the college served last fall.

An ongoing initiative, OC 10,000, aims to propel enrollment totals to 10,000 unduplicated students in a single fall semester. Vice President for Institutional Effectiveness Don Wood said 2018 was the college’s personal best in regards to this objective.

OC has broken annual enrollment records every year since 2014, with 9,086 unduplicated enrollments during the last academic year.

“To have the best year ever, we really do need to support each other,” Wood said. “We have steadily increased the feedback between instruction and what they need. We’ve also got more and more data to help each other understand where we’re strong, where we need improvement and where we need help.”

OC Chief of Staff Robert Rivas said the college has combined resources to further assist faculty with professional development and boost student outcomes.

“The division of teaching and learning has existed to really help our faculty to become more effective in the classroom and to help them learn about teaching strategies they can take and use with their students,” Rivas said. “OC Global has existed to help our faculty develop highly engaging and highly effective online courses. This year, like we do at Odessa College, we’re evolving a bit and we’re bringing those two divisions together into what we call the Professional Learning Center.”

Rivas said the center promotes teaching excellence and creates a comprehensive support structure for faculty at Odessa College.

“If we are helpful to our instructors, we will end up having the best year ever,” Wood said.