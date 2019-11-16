  • November 16, 2019

Quick Hits Nov. 16 - Odessa American: Local News

e-Edition Subscribe

Quick Hits Nov. 16

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Saturday, November 16, 2019 6:00 am

Quick Hits Nov. 16 oanews@oaoa.com Odessa American

Concert

The Midland-Odessa Symphony & Chorale will present a Chamber Concert, “From the Old Country,” at 3 p.m. Sunday at the First United Methodist Church, 300 N. Main St., Midland.

Go online for tickets.

ON THE NET

>> tinyurl.com/y2abqlwf

Auditions

The Permian Playhouse has scheduled Little Shop of Horrors auditions from 6:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. Sunday and Monday at Connection Christian Church, 4241 Tanglewood Lane.

Strong singers and actors of all backgrounds are needed.

The audition will include singing from the music score, dancing and possible cold reads from the script.

For more information, call 362-2329.

ON THE NET

>> tinyurl.com/yyt2bffs or permianplayhouse.com

C.R.A.S.E.

The Ector County Sheriff's Department has scheduled a Civilian Response to Active Shooter (C.R.A.S.E.) Event from 10 a.m. to noon Nov. 23 at Absolute Pistol Training and Absolute LTD Training, 855 Central Drive, Suite 22.

The event is free.

Call 528-7616.

ON THE NET

>> tinyurl.com/rh6hhbn

Annual Tejano Super Show

The 48th annual Tejano Super Show has been scheduled for the public from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Nov. 24 at the Ector County Coliseum, 4201 Andrews Highway.

The show will feature lowriders, low trucks, lifted trucks, motorcycles, bicycles and pedal cars. Entertainment will be presented by AJ Castillo, James Edwards Sanchez, Los Marcelles, Brittany Nicole and more to be announced.

ON THE NET

>> tinyurl.com/rbwtaav

Winterfest

Downtown Odessa has scheduled Winterfest, a collection of fun-filled, family friendly holiday downtown activities, Nov. 29-Dec. 31, each Saturday through New Year's Eve.

Scheduled activities include an opening ceremony, Nov. 29; Small Business Saturday Downtown, Nov. 30; Gingerbread Rock and the annual Parade of Lights, Dec. 7; Santa's Staycation weekend, Dec. 14; Snow-Odessa weekend, Dec. 21; Merry-achi Fiesta, Dec. 28; and New Year's Eve Downtown, Dec. 31.

An outdoor ice skating rink, a Teddy Bear Tea, live music, photos with Santa, Downtown Decor Contest and more will also be included.

ON THE NET

>> tinyurl.com/y6pdwwyo

Posted in on Saturday, November 16, 2019 6:00 am. | Tags: , , , , ,

Odessa, TX

Current Conditions

weather
Sunny
40°
Humidity: 72%
Winds: S at 8mph
Feels Like: 35°

Your Extended Forecast

Tomorrow

weather
High 67°/Low 41°
Times of sun and clouds. Highs in the upper 60s and lows in the low 40s.

sunday

weather
High 65°/Low 39°
Windy with sunshine. Highs in the mid 60s and lows in the upper 30s.

monday

weather
High 74°/Low 42°
Sunshine. Highs in the mid 70s and lows in the low 40s.
Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




MyOAOA

  • ALL-ACCESS: Subscribe to our e-edition and premium website at myoaoa.com.
    You can read your daily newspaper without taking a walk to the driveway.
    Look back at yesterday's newspaper, or issues from months ago with our archive feature.
    Call circulation at 432-337-7314 to sign up today.

© Copyright 2019, Odessa American, Odessa, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]