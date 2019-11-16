Quick Hits Nov. 16

Concert

The Midland-Odessa Symphony & Chorale will present a Chamber Concert, “From the Old Country,” at 3 p.m. Sunday at the First United Methodist Church, 300 N. Main St., Midland.

Go online for tickets.

Auditions

The Permian Playhouse has scheduled Little Shop of Horrors auditions from 6:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. Sunday and Monday at Connection Christian Church, 4241 Tanglewood Lane.

Strong singers and actors of all backgrounds are needed.

The audition will include singing from the music score, dancing and possible cold reads from the script.

For more information, call 362-2329.

C.R.A.S.E.

The Ector County Sheriff's Department has scheduled a Civilian Response to Active Shooter (C.R.A.S.E.) Event from 10 a.m. to noon Nov. 23 at Absolute Pistol Training and Absolute LTD Training, 855 Central Drive, Suite 22.

The event is free.

Call 528-7616.

Annual Tejano Super Show

The 48th annual Tejano Super Show has been scheduled for the public from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Nov. 24 at the Ector County Coliseum, 4201 Andrews Highway.

The show will feature lowriders, low trucks, lifted trucks, motorcycles, bicycles and pedal cars. Entertainment will be presented by AJ Castillo, James Edwards Sanchez, Los Marcelles, Brittany Nicole and more to be announced.

Winterfest

Downtown Odessa has scheduled Winterfest, a collection of fun-filled, family friendly holiday downtown activities, Nov. 29-Dec. 31, each Saturday through New Year's Eve.

Scheduled activities include an opening ceremony, Nov. 29; Small Business Saturday Downtown, Nov. 30; Gingerbread Rock and the annual Parade of Lights, Dec. 7; Santa's Staycation weekend, Dec. 14; Snow-Odessa weekend, Dec. 21; Merry-achi Fiesta, Dec. 28; and New Year's Eve Downtown, Dec. 31.

An outdoor ice skating rink, a Teddy Bear Tea, live music, photos with Santa, Downtown Decor Contest and more will also be included.

