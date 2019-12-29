  • December 29, 2019

Quick Hits Dec. 29

Posted: Sunday, December 29, 2019 6:30 am

Vaquero exhibition

The Museum of the Southwest, 1705 W Missouri Ave, Midland, presents Vaquero: Genesis of the Texas Cowboy, an exhibition created by the Wittliff Collections at the Alkek Library, Texas State University-San Marcos, presented in partnership with Humanities Texas, the state affiliate for the National Endowment for the Humanities.

The exhibition runs through Jan. 17, 2020.

In the early 1970’s, noted Texas historian Joe Frantz offered Bill Wittliff a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity – to visit a ranch in northern Mexico where the vaqueros still worked cattle in traditional ways. Wittliff photographed the vaqueros as they went about daily chores that had changed little since the first Mexican cow herders learned to work cattle from a horse’s back. Wittliff captured a way of life that now exists only in memory and in the photographs included in this exhibition.

The exhibition features 62 digital carbon prints with bilingual narrative text that reveal the muscle, sweat and drama that went into roping a calf in thick brush or breaking a wild horse in the saddle.

Museum hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday and 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday.

For more information, call 683-2882.

Empty Bowls

The West Texas Food Bank has scheduled the 20th anniversary Empty Bowls 2020 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Jan. 26 at the Odessa Marriott Hotel and Conference Center, 305 E. Fifth St.

Entry is $15 per person, and choice of bowl and free soup and tasty treats.

For information, call 580-6333 or email info@wtxfoodbank.org.

Volunteers needed

Rays of Hope Children’s Grief Centre is looking for volunteers for Hope Works, a 10-week program for children who have experienced a loss or change.

Volunteer training will take place from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Jan. 11, 2020.

RSVP at information@raysofhopemidland.org or call 684-5437.

