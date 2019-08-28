Perryman recognized for commitment to economic development

Economist Ray Perryman will be presented with the Chairman's Award for Lifetime Achievement in Economic Development from the International Economic Development Council this fall.

Perryman is the head of The Perryman Group and is being recognized for his decades-long commitment to economic development and providing the information corporations and communities need to optimize location decisions, a news release from The Perryman Group stated.

Perryman pioneered many of the techniques for economic development analysis now routinely used throughout the world, and his efforts have been instrumental in the creation of hundreds of thousands of jobs and trillions of dollars in capital investments, the release detailed.

The award will be presented at the IEDC’s annual conference in Indianapolis in October.