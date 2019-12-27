  • December 27, 2019

Quick Hits Dec. 27 - Odessa American: Local News

Quick Hits Dec. 27

Posted: Friday, December 27, 2019 6:30 am

Odessa American

Bulky item disposal

Citizens have the opportunity to legally dispose of bulky unwanted items for free.

A Bulk Item Drop-Off Center has been established at the City’s Recycling Center, 814 West 42nd Street. Citizens can drop off unwanted bulky items Tuesday through Friday between 9 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. and on Saturdays between 9 a.m. and 2:30 p.m.

The Bulk Item Center is an opportunity for citizens to help keep Odessa clean and safe.

Accepted items include electronics, furniture, appliances, mattresses and other large items that do not fit in dumpsters.

Bulky items illegally dumped are dangerous and unsightly. Large items placed beside dumpsters can prevent trucks from emptying the containers.

For more information, call Solid Waste at 368-3509 or for Household Hazardous Waste 368-3546.

For a complete list of accepted items go online.

ON THE NET

>> tinyurl.com/yd6ywyux

 

Seeking volunteers

Casa de Amigos, 1101 Garden Lane, Midland, are seeking VITA (Volunteer Income Tax Assistance) volunteers.

The VITA program offers free income tax preparation to low income individuals and families VITA is sponsored and overseen by the IRS. Tax preparations runs from mid-February through April 15, 2020.

No experience needed. Volunteers will receive free training and certification by the IRS.

For more information, call Alba Glueck at 682-9701 or email aglueck@casadeamigosmidland.org.

ON THE NET

>> tinyurl.com/tpp6xlc

 

Comfy clothes needed

The Crisis Center of West Texas Response Closet is almost empty and needs new comfy clothes, such as yoga pants, leggings, sports bras, t-shirts, and sweatshirts in all sizes, in larger sizes (Large-4XL).

CCWTX is responding to sexual assaults at higher rates than last year, and many survivors are left with nothing but a hospital gown after their clothes are collected for evidence by law enforcement.

Donations may be dropped off at the center, 910-B S. Grant Ave.

For more information, call 333-2527.

ON THE NET

>> www.ccwtx.org

