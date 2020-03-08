  • March 8, 2020

Quick Hits March 8

Pet clinic

Fix West Texas has scheduled March Animal Clinic Thursday through March 15 at the Odessa Police Department Garage, 210 N. Lincoln Ave.

Low cost spay/neuter ($45-105) start at 8 a.m.; and vaccines (start at $12) from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Dental cleaning cost is $100 and tooth extraction $5-10 per tooth.

City of Midland and Midland County Vouchers will be accepted.

FWT’s mission is to make spay/neuter services and other preventative care both affordable and accessible to all pet owners in the West Texas area.

Go online to book an appointment.

ON THE NET

>> tinyurl.com/tc9ssjy

Comic Con

The Permian Basin Comic Con X has been scheduled from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday and 10:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. March 15 at the Bush Convention Center, 105 N. Main Street, Midland.

Special guests include Lou Ferrigno (The Incredible Hulk), John Swasey, Black Foster (Power Rangers Turbo) and more.

There will be gaming tournaments, costume contests, after parties and more.

ON THE NET

>> tinyurl.com/w8vz2x3

Impact Funding

The United Way of Odessa, 128 E Second St., will conduct a brief meeting and request proposals for 2020-2021 Community Impact Funding at 2 p.m. March 17.

Funding is open to non-profit 501c3’s serving in the United Way of Odessa service area who provide services in the areas of health, education and self-sufficiency.

Application procedures and guidelines will be discussed.

To request an application or for information, call 332-0941 or email Christina Escobar at cescobar@unitedwayodessa.org.

ON THE NET

>> unitedwayodessa.org

Driving Class

AARP Mature Driving Class has been scheduled from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday at the Northside Senior Center, 1225 N. Adams Ave.

Cost is $20 for non-members and $15 for members.

Registration is required.

To register or for more information, call 337-5281.

