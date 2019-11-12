  • November 12, 2019

Quick Hits Nov. 12

Quick Hits Nov. 12

Posted: Tuesday, November 12, 2019

GIS Day

The City of Odessa Geointelligence Division has scheduled Worldwide GIS Day, informational event, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday at fifth floor at City Hall, 411 W. Eighth St.

There will be contests, displays, giveaways, promotional items and more.

Learn about vital uses of GIS technology and how police, fire and utilities all use GIS in their daily activities.

For more information, call 335-4196 or email elandrum@odessa-tx.gov.

ON THE NET

>> tinyurl.com/y5ejuvpp

 

Medicare meeting

A Medicare for Odessa informational meeting has been scheduled for 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Ector County Democratic Party Headquarters, 514 N. Lee Ave.

Registration is required.

ON THE NET

>> tinyurl.com/yyducr9p

 

Auditions

The Permian Playhouse has scheduled Little Shop of Horrors auditions from 6:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. Sunday and Monday at Connection Christian Church, 4241 Tanglewood Lane.

Strong singers and actors of all backgrounds are needed.

The audition will include singing from the music score, dancing and possible cold reads from the script.

For more information, call 362-2329.

ON THE NET

>> tinyurl.com/yyt2bffs or permianplayhouse.com

 

Turkey Trot Fun Run

City of Odessa Parks and Recreation has scheduled Turkey Trot Fun Run Nov. 30 at Comanche Trail West, 900 S. West County Road.

Check ins opens at 8 a.m. and the race starts at 9 a.m. Entry fee is $10. Registration is required.

Registrations may be made online or on-site (cash/check only).

First 50 adults to signup will receive a t-shirt. Kids under 16 are free ($5 for adult size t-shirt).

For information, call 368-3548 or email cbranscum@odessa-tx.gov.

ON THE NET

>> tinyurl.com/yyogwta5

Posted in on Tuesday, November 12, 2019

