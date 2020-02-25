Quick Hits Feb. 25

  • February 25, 2020

Posted: Tuesday, February 25, 2020 6:30 am

Vote Early

The following locations are available for early voting in the March 3 joint primary election:

>> Ector County Courthouse, Annex Room 104, 1010 E. Eighth St.: 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. through Friday.

>> Medical Center Hospital Primary Care West, 6030 W. University Blvd., Westlake Hardware, 4652 E. University Blvd., Odessa College Sports Center, the Family Health Center, 840 W. Clements St.: 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. through Friday.

 

Coffee with a Cop

The Odessa Police Department has scheduled a Coffee with a Cop from 6 a.m. to 8 a.m. Wednesday at Jumburrito, 2411 N. County Road West.

ON THE NET

>> tinyurl.com/tm7bvy9

 

Frisky Folks meet

Frisky Folks, ages 55 and older, of Bethany Christian Church meet at 8:30 a.m. on the last Tuesday of each month at Flipped Restaurant, formerly Egg & I, 7270 TX Highway191 No. 125.

For more information, call 770-4320.

 

Worship & Lunch Series

The Odessa Ministerial Alliance has scheduled Community Worship & Lunch Series with the Rev. Karin Carlson from 11:30 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. Wednesday at First United Methodist Church, 415 N. Lee Ave.

Lunch starts at 11:30 a.m. with a cost of $6. Worship time is at 12:05 p.m.

The theme will be The Palm Branch, John 12:12-19.

An offering is taken during the worship to benefit Family Promise of Odessa and their ministry to homeless families.

 

Bustin’ for Badges

Bustin’ for Badges, the seventh annual sporting clays tournament benefiting the Ector County and Midland Sheriff’s Offices, and the Odessa and Midland Police Departments, has been scheduled for April 23-24.

Registrations starts at 7:30 a.m. April 23-24 at Windwalker Farms, Sporting Clays, Stanton.

Event dinner and entertainment featuring Current Nine will start with cocktails at 6:30 p.m. April 24 at the Midland County Horseshoe, 2514 Arena Trail, Midland.

Sponsor levels opportunities are available as wells as, team entry, individual entry and in-kind donations. Donations are tax deductible.

To register, call 571-3462, email info@bustinforbadges.org or visit tinyurl.com/vtayplp.

Mailing address: Bustin’ for Badges, P.O. Box 53513, Midland, TX, 79710.

ON THE NET

>> bustinforbadges.org

Posted in on Tuesday, February 25, 2020 6:30 am.

