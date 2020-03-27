MCH purchase

The Medical Center Health System on Friday held an emergency board meeting to announce to the board MCH has the option to secure a shipment of 10,000 N-95 masks or another company has offered up a shipment of 50,000 masks. CEO and President Russell Tippin needs board approval to authorize purchases over a certain amount.

The board approved giving Tippin unlimited purchasing power to any supplies needed during the COVID-19 crisis. This was done to avoid having to call a board meeting every time a big purchase needed to be made and expedite the process. Purchases made will be discussed at the next regularly scheduled board meeting.