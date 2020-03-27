  • March 27, 2020

MCH purchase - Odessa American: Local News

e-Edition Subscribe

MCH purchase

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Friday, March 27, 2020 4:45 pm

MCH purchase Odessa American oanews@oaoa.com Odessa American

The Medical Center Health System on Friday held an emergency board meeting to announce to the board MCH has the option to secure a shipment of 10,000 N-95 masks or another company has offered up a shipment of 50,000 masks. CEO and President Russell Tippin needs board approval to authorize purchases over a certain amount.

The board approved giving Tippin unlimited purchasing power to any supplies needed during the COVID-19 crisis. This was done to avoid having to call a board meeting every time a big purchase needed to be made and expedite the process. Purchases made will be discussed at the next regularly scheduled board meeting.

Follow Odessa American on twitter @OdessaAmerican, like us on Facebook at Odessa American or call 432-333-7763 to contact the city editor.

Posted in on Friday, March 27, 2020 4:45 pm. | Tags: , , , , , ,

Odessa, TX

Current Conditions

weather
Partly Cloudy
71°
Humidity: 36%
Winds: SSW at 8mph
Feels Like: 71°

Your Extended Forecast

Tomorrow

weather
High 80°/Low 48°
Mainly cloudy, windy. Lows overnight in the upper 40s.

saturday

weather
High 70°/Low 43°
Sunshine. Highs in the low 70s and lows in the low 40s.

sunday

weather
High 75°/Low 52°
Considerable cloudiness. Highs in the mid 70s and lows in the low 50s.
Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




MyOAOA

  • ALL-ACCESS: Subscribe to our e-edition and premium website at myoaoa.com.
    You can read your daily newspaper without taking a walk to the driveway.
    Look back at yesterday's newspaper, or issues from months ago with our archive feature.
    Call circulation at 432-337-7314 to sign up today.

© Copyright 2020, Odessa American, Odessa, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]