  • June 20, 2020

MCH announces seventh COVID-19-related death

MCH announces seventh COVID-19-related death

Posted: Saturday, June 20, 2020 2:57 pm

Odessa American

Medical Center Health System announced Saturday its seventh COVID-19-related death during the ongoing pandemic.

According to a news release, a 95-year-old man died at 11:20 a.m. Saturday. The patient was a resident at Focused Care in Crane and was admitted to Medical Center Hospital on June 14. The patient had several pre-existing conditions.

MCH has 17 patients in-house who have tested positive for COVID-19, 14 of them housed on the COVID-19 isolation floor. The Critical Care Unit currently has three patients with one on a ventilator.

