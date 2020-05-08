State reopens, pools close

While certain businesses opened up Friday with restrictions, Ector County pulled the plug on public and semi-public pools at apartment complexes, hotels and motels for the summer.

County Commissioner Eddy Shelton said that they closed because of public health reasons and the City Public Information Officer Devin Sanchez said that it was the county’s decision.

Odessa Regional Medical Center Chief Medical Officer Dr. Rohith Saravanan said that although the economy is slowly opening, he is personally choosing to only go out for essentials.

“Even though things are open, it’s not that we’re encouraging people to go out and do that. We’re telling people to be cautious so I’m following the exact same rules that I am setting for the community which is stay as much as possible,” he said.

Shelton reported that out of 1,566 total tests, 95 have been positive, 1,359 have been negative and 112 are pending. Seventy patients have recovered and four have died.

Out of the 226 screening calls made to the Ector County Coliseum Drive-Thru, 84 have been tested, seven being positive, 45 negative and 35 are pending.

Medical Center Hospital President and CEO Russell Tippin reported that out of 820 tests, they have 57 positives, but that the two new cases are just retests of previously counted positive patients.

Two of the positive patients are in the hospital, but both were scheduled to be released on Friday. Tippin said 734 patients have been negative and 29 are pending.

ORMC President Stacey Brown said that out of 328 tests, 15 have been positive, 308 negative and five patients are pending results.

Saravanan said that ORMC is not listing people who are retested positive patients, but only new unique positives.

MCH Chief Nursing Officer Christin Timmons said that MCH is working with Midland Medical Lodge in regards to staff education, housekeeping issues and just general competency. She said that they are also communicating with the Midland Memorial Hospital CNO to see what help MCH can give them regarding the nursing home.

Eight people from the lodge have died from COVID-19.

Starting next week, the hospital briefings will be skimmed down to Monday, Wednesday and Friday, but Tippin said if there is a rise in coronavirus cases or information changes, they can go back to the five day schedule if needed.