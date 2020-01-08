January sales tax revenue dips from a year ago

The City of Odessa received its January sales tax check that totals more than $5 million.

The sales tax check was for the amount of $5,075,684.79, which included the economic development sales tax of a quarter cent, a City of Odessa press release detailed.

The City of Odessa will reportedly receive $4,060,547.83, while the Odessa Development Corporation will receive $1,015,136.96.

Sales tax revenues decreased as January’s sale tax revenue total of $4,060,547.83 showed a decline of $758,110.04 when it was compared to January 2019, the press release stated.

The year-to-date total sales tax revenue for fiscal year 2019-20 reportedly increased 48.37%, which amounts to $5,981,567.06 when it was compared to the budgeted amount expected at this point in the fiscal year.

The 2019-20 year-to-date amount is below the previous fiscal year-to-date amount by $1,136,040.38, the press release stated. The City has budgeted $41,100,000.00 in net sales tax revenues for this current fiscal year.

The Ector County Hospital District expects $3,763,912 in January sales tax.