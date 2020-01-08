  • January 8, 2020

January sales tax revenue dips from a year ago - Odessa American: Local News

e-Edition Subscribe

January sales tax revenue dips from a year ago

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Wednesday, January 8, 2020 4:43 pm

January sales tax revenue dips from a year ago oanews@oaoa.com Odessa American

OANEWS@OAOA.COM

The City of Odessa received its January sales tax check that totals more than $5 million.

The sales tax check was for the amount of $5,075,684.79, which included the economic development sales tax of a quarter cent, a City of Odessa press release detailed.

The City of Odessa will reportedly receive $4,060,547.83, while the Odessa Development Corporation will receive $1,015,136.96.

Sales tax revenues decreased as January’s sale tax revenue total of $4,060,547.83 showed a decline of $758,110.04 when it was compared to January 2019, the press release stated.

The year-to-date total sales tax revenue for fiscal year 2019-20 reportedly increased 48.37%, which amounts to $5,981,567.06 when it was compared to the budgeted amount expected at this point in the fiscal year.

The 2019-20 year-to-date amount is below the previous fiscal year-to-date amount by $1,136,040.38, the press release stated. The City has budgeted $41,100,000.00 in net sales tax revenues for this current fiscal year.

The Ector County Hospital District expects $3,763,912 in January sales tax.

Posted in on Wednesday, January 8, 2020 4:43 pm. | Tags: , ,

Odessa, TX

Current Conditions

weather
Sunny/Wind
58°
Humidity: 43%
Winds: SSE at 20mph
Feels Like: 54°

Your Extended Forecast

Tomorrow

weather
High 64°/Low 46°
Mainly cloudy, windy. Lows overnight in the mid 40s.

thursday

weather
High 70°/Low 44°
Times of sun and clouds. Highs in the low 70s and lows in the mid 40s.

friday

weather
High 61°/Low 31°
Windy with times of sun and clouds. Highs in the low 60s and lows in the low 30s.
Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




MyOAOA

  • ALL-ACCESS: Subscribe to our e-edition and premium website at myoaoa.com.
    You can read your daily newspaper without taking a walk to the driveway.
    Look back at yesterday's newspaper, or issues from months ago with our archive feature.
    Call circulation at 432-337-7314 to sign up today.

© Copyright 2020, Odessa American, Odessa, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]