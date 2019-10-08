Celebrate Big Bend Ranch State Park’s 10th anniversary

TERLINGUA Big Bend Ranch State Park is celebrating its 10th anniversary with a free fiesta Nov. 3 at the Sauceda Ranger Station located in the middle of the park.

The event begins at 10 a.m. and runs until 5 p.m. Walt Dabney, former director of Texas State Parks, career ranger and past national chief ranger for the National Park Service will give the keynote presentation and speak about the history of public lands, public lands in Texas and the BBRSP acquisition, a news release said.

The fiesta includes activities such as guided hikes and bike rides, horseback rides, jeep tours, birding activities, a variety of vendors and entertainment, and barbecue. There will also be a geology, archeology and birding tours throughout the day.

Registration is required for the two guided bike rides to Lajitas and in the Solitario happening Nov. 2.

Fiesta details, schedules and bike ride registration are available on the Compadres del Ranch Grande website: www.parkfriends.org.