Council lifts shelter-in-place

During Tuesday’s virtual city council meeting, council voted to update and extend the Mayoral declaration of local disaster, which lifts Odessa’s partial shelter-in-place order and opens up certain non-essential businesses within the city limits of Odessa.

“Basically we are mirroring the governor since the governor has taken the lead. His orders supersede anything we can do unless we wanna go even stricter than he wants. This is just an extension,” he said.

City Attorney Natasha Brooks said one of the major changes made was that the shelter-in-place will be lifted.

“We’re trying to make this Mayoral phase reopening so that it will follow the governor’s orders especially in the future.”

Turner still urged that Odessans practice social distancing whenever they are in public.

The declaration also strongly recommended wearing a mask.

“If we wanna require more protection, that is a right of a city,” he said referencing other Texas cities that require the public to wear masks when leaving their homes.

All council members agreed that they felt more comfortable “recommending” wearing a mask rather than requiring it.

At-Large Councilwoman Peggy Dean said, “I don’t think that our police and our fireman have enough time to try to see if people are wearing a mask.”

District 2 councilman Dewey Bryant said, “We need to make sure that everybody understands this is the first step. We need to continue to be cautious and understand that we still have a problem out there and we don’t wanna step backwards.”

New councilman district 1 Michael Shelton Sr., who was appointed during an emergency meeting on Monday, attended Tuesday’s virtual meeting. Turner said that council decided to have the emergency meeting to appoint Shelton so that he could participate in Tuesday’s meeting.

Council also approved the City of Odessa Police Department to apply for and accept awarded funds granted from the 2020 BJA Coronavirus Emergency Supplemental Funding Program for $242,862.

A copy of Governor Greg Abbott’s executive order GA-18 relating to the expanded reopening of services in part of the plan to Open Texas can be found at https://tinyurl.com/yb6jdf5o.

Other Action:

CONSENT AGENDA

These items have been previously discussed, and can be approved in one motion, unless a Council Member asks for separate consideration of an item.

>> Approved establishing signalized intersections, speed limits, reduced speed school zones and prohibited parking zones. (Ordinance - Second and Final Approval)

>> Approved authorizing the City of Odessa Police Department to apply for and accept; amending the fiscal budget to appropriate awarded funds as additional grant revenue and authorizing the expenditure of awarded grant funds from the 2020 BJA Coronavirus Emergency Supplemental Funding Program for $242,862. (Resolution)

OTHER COUNCIL ACTION

>> Approved the Resolution extending the Mayor’s Declaration of Local disaster, declared on March 18, 2020.

PUBLIC HEARING

>> Approved the request by 2012 Cross B, LLC, owner, for original zoning of Retail (R) on 4.14 ac. tract located in Section 46, Block 41, T-1-S, T&P RR Co. Survey, Ector and Midland Counties, Texas (northwest of the intersection of P Bar Ranch Rd. and Legacy Rd.) (Ordinance - First Approval)

>> Approved the request of Tar Heel Holdings, LLC, owners, to rezone from Single Family-Four (SF-4) to Four-Family Residence (4F) Lots 37-43, Block 2, Galindo Estates (southwest corner of the intersection of S. Crane Ave. and Martines Pl.) (Ordinance - First Approval)

>> Approved the request of City of Odessa, owner, for original zoning of Light Industrial (LI) on approximately 38 ac. tract in Section 45, Block 42, T-1-S, T&P Ry. Co. Survey, Ector Co., Texas (southwest of the intersection of Golder Ave. and Oregon St.) (Ordinance - First Approval)

RESOLUTION

>> Adopted the revised Master Thoroughfare Plan (MTP).

>> Citizen comments on non-agenda items.

>> Adjourned.