MMH starts drive-through test site

Midland Memorial Hospital has opened a Drive Through Sample Collection Site.

A news release said use of the site is only for those that have met the screening requirements and have an appointment through 68Nurse (432-686-8773), or as scheduled by your provider.

If you feel you have been exposed or are experiencing fever, sore throat, cough and new shortness of breath, follow the below steps. Do not self-report to the Drive Through Sample Collection Site, the release said.

Self-isolate.

Call your primary care physician or 68Nurse (432-686-8773). Do not go to the Emergency Department or an urgent care center.

Your primary care provider, or 68Nurse will perform the CDC approved screenings. If screening guidelines are met, they will schedule you an appointment at the Drive Through Sample Collection Site and provide you with your next steps, the release said.

Due to an extraordinary increase in demand, various healthcare related communication lines are facing extremely high call volumes. When calling Midland Health, you will likely experience longer than normal wait times and possibly a busy signal. Please see below for which number you should be calling for various information: (432)221-1111. This is the general hospital phone line.

It should only be used for information about a patient currently at the hospital. This line can also be used for other, general hospital related information, not associated with COVID-19 virus. These operators do not have information specific to COVID-19. All COVID-19 related questions will be directed to our dedicated webpage, www.midlandhealth.org/covid-19.